Vacancy: Editor

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) is inviting applications from suitably qualified, result-driven, competent, and dynamic professionals to fill the position of an Editor, based at the Head Office.
Job Description: Key Duties and Responsibilities
- Develops story or content ideas, considering the Agency’s mandate and the public interest.
- Plans and processes the information in line with the Agency’s style, editorial policy, and publishing requirements.
- Conducts interviews, investigates, and makes follow ups on events to produce truthful, fair, and accurate news reports.
- Covers assignments and write stories and feature articles in a clear and concise form for publication.
- Ensures subscribers receive timely, relevant, high-quality content and stories in the public interest.
- Does live reports from scene and undertakes specialized field and project assignments.
- Research background of stories and produce comprehensive and accurate information for news features, documentaries and special reports.
- Establishes and maintains relationships with individuals who are credible sources of information to keep the flow of news in the national interest.
- Investigates breaking news, such as disasters, crimes, or human-interest stories.
- Edits news stories, checks facts and legal breaches, names, and titles of newsmakers to ascertain authenticity to ensure high quality news reports and feature articles that conform to GNA’s house style, vision, and mission.
- Rewrites stories by reporters when necessary to meet editorial and professional standards.
- Plans daily assignments for reporters.
- Briefs reporters before sending them out on assignments.
Qualification and Experience
- Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism or Communications with at least ten years working experience as a Journalist.
- Demonstrate ability to generate and develop story ideas.
- Excellent oral and written communications skills in English and must understand at least one Ghanaian Language.
- Good understanding of current affairs and capacity to engage in analysis of political, economic and social issues.
- Must have social media presence.
- Should be able to undertake standup interviews.
- Demonstrate ability to edit scripts and news stories.
- Experience in audio and/video or documentary production
- Strong knowledge and commitment to upholding ethical and professional standards.
- Passion for generating and writing interesting and relevant stories.
- Critical thinker, analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Great interpersonal skills and team player.
- Ability to work under pressure and good time management skills.
Mode of Application
Interested and qualified applicants should send their application cover letter stating the position with a comprehensive curriculum vitae including supporting documents (Educational Certificates, National Service Certificate etc) to the
Director of Administration
Ghana News Agency
P.O Box 2118
Accra
Important Note
Prospective Applicants for the position must as part of the application submit a Statement of Purpose (Number of words 500 words, font style – Times New Roman, font size –12 and line spacing should be 1.5), indicating their strength, achievements, attitude and why they should be considered for the role.
Or
Send application to [email protected] indicating the applied for Position as the SUBJECT and attach relevant documents (Educational Certificates, National Service Certificate etc).
NB
Kindly note that closing date for submission of all Applications is the 31st July, 2023. Applicants should note that only shortlisted persons will be invited to interview for selection.