Accra, Nov 22, GNA – The Black Stars of Ghana succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Comoros in the second group match of Group I in the African qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

It was back-to-back wins for Comoros, who go top of Group I with six points, followed by Mali with four points, while Ghana and Madagascar have three points each.

*This is a test post or page to demonstrate GNA’s embedded podcasts.

This is a Podcast pilot post by GNA