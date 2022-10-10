RECRUITMENT

The National Labour Commission (NLC) established under the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651) invites qualified candidates for employment at its Secretariat.

JOB TITLE: Asst. Industrial Relations Officer

JOB PURPOSE

To assist in facilitation of the settlement of workplace/industrial disputes through the application of the Labour Laws and Regulations, Contract of Employment, Conditions of Service and Collective Agreement, etc.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Participates in the facilitation of settlement of industrial disputes

Drafts agreements of facilitation hearings

Collates information for the preparation of periodic reports on various issues that result in labour disputes.

Arranges dates for hearing for disputing parties

Makes follow-ups on pending cases

Prepares summaries/briefs on cases

Records information during the conduct of investigation into labour related complaints

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

The prospective candidate must possess any of the following qualifications:

1 st Degree in any of the Social Sciences for e.g. Human Resources Management, Sociology, Labour/Industrial Relations or related field

Must have a minimum of two (2) years of working experience in working in a similar field.

Evidence of completion of National Service

COMPETENCIES

Excellent communication skills, both written and oral

Excellent literacy skills

Excellent time management and ability to follow procedures

Excellent human relations skills

A professional individual with the ability to treat all information as confidential

Knowledge in the practical implication of the Labour Act 2003 (Act 651), National Labour Commission Regulations 2006, Labour Regulations 2007 and Workmen’s Compensation Law 1987 (PNDCL 187) and the Occupational Safety and Health Law, Knowledge of the Children’s Act 1998 (560)

Knowledgeable in Workplace Management and Employer-Employee Relations

Good Negotiation skills

Effective communication, writing, reporting and presentation skills

Computer proficiency skills

Research and Analytical skills

Team player

Must be Computer Literate

JOB TITLE: Senior Legal Affairs Officer

JOB PURPOSE

To provide legal services by ensuring that the legal affairs of the Commission is handled

appropriately and in accordance with the relevant laws; and to provide counsel on a wide

range of issues including labour/industrial relations laws and their application, employment contract/negotiations, compliance with regulations, etc.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

To assist the Head of the Legal Department:

Draft legal documents

Review cases to determine their legal merit

Prepare legal papers and briefs, research legal issue, draft legal documents, etc.

Represent the Commission in court

Conduct research on legal issues to support litigation efforts

Draft pleadings and motions for court proceedings and appeals of the Commission’s decisions, orders, rulings and directives

Review and analyse laws, regulations, and cases related to specific industries/sectors

Provide legal counsel

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

The prospective candidate must possess the following qualifications:

Minimum of a bachelor’s degree in law from a reputable tertiary institution with a qualification to practice as a Lawyer or a good 1 st degree with qualification to practice as a Lawyer.

A practising lawyer with good standing at the Ghana Bar with a minimum of six (6) years working experience as a Lawyer.

COMPETENCIES

Knowledge in the practical implication of the Labour Act 2003 (Act 651), National Labour Commission Regulations 2006, Labour Regulations 2007 and Workmen’s Compensation Law 1987 (PNDCL 187) and the Occupational Safety and Health Law, Knowledge of the Children’s Act 1998 (560)

Communication skills with ability to communicate with a variety of people

Critical thinking and problem-solving skills to analyze and explain laws and other legal documents

Research skills to be able to conduct and research information about laws, precedents and other legal information.

Organization skills with problem-solving attitude, which can help manage workload and prioritize duties.

Leadership skills to supervise and lead legal officers and to help manage projects

Thrives working independently as a self-starter and collaborator

Dependable, respectful and consistently works to uphold organization’s ethics and standards

Good human relations skills

Attention to detail

A professional individual

JOB TITLE: Legal Affairs Officer

JOB PURPOSE

To assist in providing legal services by ensuring that the legal affairs of the Commission is

handled appropriately and in accordance with the relevant laws including labour/industrial

relations laws and their application, employment contract/negotiations, compliance with regulations, etc.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Under the direction of the Head of the Legal Department to assist in performing the following functions:

Draft legal documents

Review cases to determine their legal merit

Prepare legal papers and briefs, research legal issue, draft legal documents, etc.

Represent the Commission in court

Conduct research on legal issues to support litigation efforts

Draft pleadings and motions for court proceedings and appeals of the Commission’s decisions, orders, rulings and directives

Review and analyse laws, regulations, and cases related to specific industries/sectors

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

The prospective candidate must possess the following qualifications:

Minimum of a bachelor’s degree in law from a reputable tertiary institution with a qualification to practice as a Lawyer or a good 1 st degree with qualification to practice as a Lawyer.

A practising lawyer with good standing at the Ghana Bar with a minimum of three (3) years working experience as a Lawyer.

COMPETENCIES

Knowledge in the practical implication of the Labour Act 2003 (Act 651), National Labour Commission Regulations 2006, Labour Regulations 2007 and Workmen’s Compensation Law 1987 (PNDCL 187) and the Occupational Safety and Health Law, Knowledge of the Children’s Act 1998 (560)

Communication skills with ability to communicate with a variety of people

Critical thinking and problem-solving skills to analyze and explain laws and other legal documents

Research skills to be able to conduct and research information about laws, precedents and other legal information.

Organization skills with problem-solving attitude, which can help manage workload and prioritize duties.

Leadership skills to supervise and lead legal assistants

Thrives working independently as a self-starter and collaborator

Dependable, respectful and consistently working to uphold organization’s ethics and standards

Good human relations skills

Attention to detail

A professional individual

JOB TITLE: Administrative Assistant

JOB PURPOSE:

To provide administrative support through managing and distributing information, answering phone calls, providing support to officers and assisting in daily office needs.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Produce and distribute correspondence memos, letters, faxes, and forms

Assist in the preparation of regularly scheduled reports

Develop and maintain a filing system

Maintain office supplies

Provide general support to visitor/clients

Provide information by answering queries as assigned

Handles correspondence as assigned

Run official errands

Operate office machines such as photocopier and binding machines

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

The prospective candidate must possess the following qualifications:

Higher National Diploma (HND)/Diploma in Business Studies from a training reputable institution.

WASSCE certificate with at least aggregate 24 or credit passes in all subject areas

Minimum of one (1) year post-qualification relevant work experience

Evidence of completion of National Service

COMPETENCIES

Ability to effectively communicate via phone and email

Ability to ensure that all administrative assistant duties are completed accurately and delivered with high quality and in a timely manner.

Computer literate with skills in Microsoft Office

Good communication skills – verbal and written

Proficiency in English Language

Customer Service skills with pleasant and friendly personality

Work to with minimum supervision

JOB TITLE: SECRETARY

JOB PURPOSE

To provide support through a variety of administrative tasks and also provide first point of contact and behind-the-scenes work for the office by undertaking tasks including organizing files, preparing documents, managing office supply inventory and scheduling appointments.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Answer and direct phone calls

Organize and schedule appointments

Plan meetings and take detailed minutes

Write and distribute email, correspondence memos, letters, faxes and forms

Assist in the preparation of regularly scheduled reports

Develop and maintain a filing system

Update and maintain office policies and procedures

Maintain contact lists

Book travel arrangements

Provide general support to clients/visitors

Act as the point of contact for internal and external clients

Liaise with senior officers to handle requests and queries from management

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

The prospective candidate must possess the following qualifications:

A minimum of a Higher National Diploma in Secretaryship/Business Studies or related discipline from a reputable tertiary training institution.

WASSCE certificate with at least aggregate 24 or credit passes in all subject areas

A Certificate in Computer Software Application e.g. MS Office

A minimum of three (3) years working experience with technical capacity to appropriately use office machines e.g. photocopying machine or fax.

Evidence of completion of National Service

COMPETENCIES

Knowledge of office management systems and procedures

Working knowledge of office equipment, like printers and fax machines

Proficiency in MS Office (MS Excel and MS PowerPoint, in particular)

Excellent time management skills and the ability to prioritize work

Attention to detail and problem solving skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Strong organizational skills with the ability to multi-task

NB// only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.

ALL SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES WILL PARTICIPATE IN A SELECTION INTERVIEW

Duty Stations for the various Jobs – Greater Accra and Brong Ahafo Regions

Mode of Application

Submit application with current CV and names and details of two referees to the following address:

THE DIRECTOR OF ADMINISTRATION & HUMAN RESOURCES

NATIONAL LABOUR COMMISSION

PRIVATE MAIL BAG, MINISTRIES, ACCRA

ADJACENT GREATER ACCRA REGIONAL HOSPITAL

FORMER GHANA OLYMPIC COMMITTEE BUILDING, 5TH FLOOR

Deadline for receipt of application is two weeks from the date of publication of this advertisement.