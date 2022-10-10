RECRUITMENT
The National Labour Commission (NLC) established under the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651) invites qualified candidates for employment at its Secretariat.
JOB TITLE: Asst. Industrial Relations Officer
JOB PURPOSE
To assist in facilitation of the settlement of workplace/industrial disputes through the application of the Labour Laws and Regulations, Contract of Employment, Conditions of Service and Collective Agreement, etc.
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
- Participates in the facilitation of settlement of industrial disputes
- Drafts agreements of facilitation hearings
- Collates information for the preparation of periodic reports on various issues that result in labour disputes.
- Arranges dates for hearing for disputing parties
- Makes follow-ups on pending cases
- Prepares summaries/briefs on cases
- Records information during the conduct of investigation into labour related complaints
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
The prospective candidate must possess any of the following qualifications:
- 1st Degree in any of the Social Sciences for e.g. Human Resources Management, Sociology, Labour/Industrial Relations or related field
- Must have a minimum of two (2) years of working experience in working in a similar field.
- Evidence of completion of National Service
COMPETENCIES
- Excellent communication skills, both written and oral
- Excellent literacy skills
- Excellent time management and ability to follow procedures
- Excellent human relations skills
- A professional individual with the ability to treat all information as confidential
- Knowledge in the practical implication of the Labour Act 2003 (Act 651), National Labour Commission Regulations 2006, Labour Regulations 2007 and Workmen’s Compensation Law 1987 (PNDCL 187) and the Occupational Safety and Health Law, Knowledge of the Children’s Act 1998 (560)
- Knowledgeable in Workplace Management and Employer-Employee Relations
- Good Negotiation skills
- Effective communication, writing, reporting and presentation skills
- Computer proficiency skills
- Research and Analytical skills
- Team player
- Must be Computer Literate
JOB TITLE: Senior Legal Affairs Officer
JOB PURPOSE
To provide legal services by ensuring that the legal affairs of the Commission is handled
appropriately and in accordance with the relevant laws; and to provide counsel on a wide
range of issues including labour/industrial relations laws and their application, employment contract/negotiations, compliance with regulations, etc.
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
To assist the Head of the Legal Department:
- Draft legal documents
- Review cases to determine their legal merit
- Prepare legal papers and briefs, research legal issue, draft legal documents, etc.
- Represent the Commission in court
- Conduct research on legal issues to support litigation efforts
- Draft pleadings and motions for court proceedings and appeals of the Commission’s decisions, orders, rulings and directives
- Review and analyse laws, regulations, and cases related to specific industries/sectors
- Provide legal counsel
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
The prospective candidate must possess the following qualifications:
- Minimum of a bachelor’s degree in law from a reputable tertiary institution with a qualification to practice as a Lawyer or a good 1st degree with qualification to practice as a Lawyer.
- A practising lawyer with good standing at the Ghana Bar with a minimum of six (6) years working experience as a Lawyer.
COMPETENCIES
- Knowledge in the practical implication of the Labour Act 2003 (Act 651), National Labour Commission Regulations 2006, Labour Regulations 2007 and Workmen’s Compensation Law 1987 (PNDCL 187) and the Occupational Safety and Health Law, Knowledge of the Children’s Act 1998 (560)
- Communication skills with ability to communicate with a variety of people
- Critical thinking and problem-solving skills to analyze and explain laws and other legal documents
- Research skills to be able to conduct and research information about laws, precedents and other legal information.
- Organization skills with problem-solving attitude, which can help manage workload and prioritize duties.
- Leadership skills to supervise and lead legal officers and to help manage projects
- Thrives working independently as a self-starter and collaborator
- Dependable, respectful and consistently works to uphold organization’s ethics and standards
- Good human relations skills
- Attention to detail
- A professional individual
JOB TITLE: Legal Affairs Officer
JOB PURPOSE
To assist in providing legal services by ensuring that the legal affairs of the Commission is
handled appropriately and in accordance with the relevant laws including labour/industrial
relations laws and their application, employment contract/negotiations, compliance with regulations, etc.
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
Under the direction of the Head of the Legal Department to assist in performing the following functions:
- Draft legal documents
- Review cases to determine their legal merit
- Prepare legal papers and briefs, research legal issue, draft legal documents, etc.
- Represent the Commission in court
- Conduct research on legal issues to support litigation efforts
- Draft pleadings and motions for court proceedings and appeals of the Commission’s decisions, orders, rulings and directives
- Review and analyse laws, regulations, and cases related to specific industries/sectors
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
The prospective candidate must possess the following qualifications:
- Minimum of a bachelor’s degree in law from a reputable tertiary institution with a qualification to practice as a Lawyer or a good 1st degree with qualification to practice as a Lawyer.
- A practising lawyer with good standing at the Ghana Bar with a minimum of three (3) years working experience as a Lawyer.
COMPETENCIES
- Knowledge in the practical implication of the Labour Act 2003 (Act 651), National Labour Commission Regulations 2006, Labour Regulations 2007 and Workmen’s Compensation Law 1987 (PNDCL 187) and the Occupational Safety and Health Law, Knowledge of the Children’s Act 1998 (560)
- Communication skills with ability to communicate with a variety of people
- Critical thinking and problem-solving skills to analyze and explain laws and other legal documents
- Research skills to be able to conduct and research information about laws, precedents and other legal information.
- Organization skills with problem-solving attitude, which can help manage workload and prioritize duties.
- Leadership skills to supervise and lead legal assistants
- Thrives working independently as a self-starter and collaborator
- Dependable, respectful and consistently working to uphold organization’s ethics and standards
- Good human relations skills
- Attention to detail
- A professional individual
JOB TITLE: Administrative Assistant
JOB PURPOSE:
To provide administrative support through managing and distributing information, answering phone calls, providing support to officers and assisting in daily office needs.
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
- Produce and distribute correspondence memos, letters, faxes, and forms
- Assist in the preparation of regularly scheduled reports
- Develop and maintain a filing system
- Maintain office supplies
- Provide general support to visitor/clients
- Provide information by answering queries as assigned
- Handles correspondence as assigned
- Run official errands
- Operate office machines such as photocopier and binding machines
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
The prospective candidate must possess the following qualifications:
- Higher National Diploma (HND)/Diploma in Business Studies from a training reputable institution.
- WASSCE certificate with at least aggregate 24 or credit passes in all subject areas
- Minimum of one (1) year post-qualification relevant work experience
- Evidence of completion of National Service
COMPETENCIES
- Ability to effectively communicate via phone and email
- Ability to ensure that all administrative assistant duties are completed accurately and delivered with high quality and in a timely manner.
- Computer literate with skills in Microsoft Office
- Good communication skills – verbal and written
- Proficiency in English Language
- Customer Service skills with pleasant and friendly personality
- Work to with minimum supervision
JOB TITLE: SECRETARY
JOB PURPOSE
To provide support through a variety of administrative tasks and also provide first point of contact and behind-the-scenes work for the office by undertaking tasks including organizing files, preparing documents, managing office supply inventory and scheduling appointments.
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
- Answer and direct phone calls
- Organize and schedule appointments
- Plan meetings and take detailed minutes
- Write and distribute email, correspondence memos, letters, faxes and forms
- Assist in the preparation of regularly scheduled reports
- Develop and maintain a filing system
- Update and maintain office policies and procedures
- Maintain contact lists
- Book travel arrangements
- Provide general support to clients/visitors
- Act as the point of contact for internal and external clients
- Liaise with senior officers to handle requests and queries from management
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
The prospective candidate must possess the following qualifications:
- A minimum of a Higher National Diploma in Secretaryship/Business Studies or related discipline from a reputable tertiary training institution.
- WASSCE certificate with at least aggregate 24 or credit passes in all subject areas
- A Certificate in Computer Software Application e.g. MS Office
- A minimum of three (3) years working experience with technical capacity to appropriately use office machines e.g. photocopying machine or fax.
- Evidence of completion of National Service
COMPETENCIES
- Knowledge of office management systems and procedures
- Working knowledge of office equipment, like printers and fax machines
- Proficiency in MS Office (MS Excel and MS PowerPoint, in particular)
- Excellent time management skills and the ability to prioritize work
- Attention to detail and problem solving skills
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Strong organizational skills with the ability to multi-task
NB// only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.
ALL SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES WILL PARTICIPATE IN A SELECTION INTERVIEW
Duty Stations for the various Jobs – Greater Accra and Brong Ahafo Regions
Mode of Application
Submit application with current CV and names and details of two referees to the following address:
THE DIRECTOR OF ADMINISTRATION & HUMAN RESOURCES
NATIONAL LABOUR COMMISSION
PRIVATE MAIL BAG, MINISTRIES, ACCRA
ADJACENT GREATER ACCRA REGIONAL HOSPITAL
FORMER GHANA OLYMPIC COMMITTEE BUILDING, 5TH FLOOR
Deadline for receipt of application is two weeks from the date of publication of this advertisement.