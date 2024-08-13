Preserve the history of Dormaa against distorted narrations — Dormaahene  

By Robert Tachie Menson

Dormaa-Ahenkro (B/R), Aug. 13, GNA – Osagyefo Oseadeyo Agyemang Badu II, the Paramount Chief of the Dormaa Traditional Area in the Bono Region, has advised sub-chiefs in the area to strive to uphold and preserve the history of the Dormaa people.

He said the people of Dormaa had a rich history and culture that identified them and asked the sub-chiefs to protect it against distorted narrations.

“When we ignorantly refuse to promote the history of our area, it creates chances and opportunities for others to present distorted and twisted narrations and inaccurate accounts, which in the long run undermine our independence, freedom and sovereignty,” he stated.

“Nobody can influence or control me to change the history of Dormaa State,” Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Badu II, also the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs stated, when he officiated the enstoolment of some sub-chiefs of the traditional area at a colourful ceremony held at his Abanpredease palace at Dormaa-Ahenkro.

The sub-chiefs included Baffour Kwasi Asibeh Boateng I, the Papahene of Dormaa Traditional Area and Nana Kwaku Agyemang, his Krontihene, Nana Kofi Kyeremeh, Dwantoahene and Acting Gyasehene, and Nana Kwaku Ofori, Nifahene.

Others were Nana Kwadwo Yeboah, the Daberehene of the Dormaa Traditional Area, Nana Kwasi Agyemang, his Krontihene, Nana Yaw Oppong, Gyasehene, Nana Yaw Asare, Abrafohene of Dormaa Traditional Area and his sub-chiefs Nana Osei Kwame, Gyasehene and Nana Kofi Dei, Twafohene.

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Badu II said, “Development is equally essential, but where you do not preserve and promote the history of the people, the history may disappear with time or be lost forever, and others may present a totally different narrative about it or an unfamiliar slant, or twist to its story.”

“Once I’m still alive this is what I seek to prevent. The people of Dormaa have a rich and interesting history, and we must tell our true story to the world,” the Paramount Chief added.

The Paramount Chief recollected the history and establishment of the Dormaa state, saying the area was the only state in the country which went through and endured several battles and challenges, to settle at its present location, spanning a period of about 240 years from 1640 to 1880.

“We migrated from Nsawam to Ho, Asumegya, Bomaa, Hwidiem, Abesim, Nkumsa, to Cote d’ Ivoire where we met our uncle and then finally to where we are presently located,”Osagyefo Badu explained.

He, therefore, urged the kingmakers of the royal families and the other sub-chiefs to support the newly installed sub-chiefs and entreated the sub-chiefs to also prioritize sanitation.

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Badu II said all was set for the celebration of the Kwafie Festival and the 25th anniversary of his enstoolment from December 09 to December 22, 2024, and rallied the support of the chiefs.

