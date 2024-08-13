NGO organises quiz competition for second cycle schools in Ada 

By Opesika Tetteh Puplampu

Ada, Aug. 13, GNA — Jetse Development Foundation, a non-government organisation in Ada (NGO), has organised a quiz competition among the four second-cycle institutions in the Ada area, centred on the culture of Ada.

The quiz event was aimed at promoting knowledge and appreciation of Ada’s rich history, culture, and traditions.

The competition was participated in by eight contestants made up of two students from each of the four participating schools, namely the Ada Senior High School, Ada Technical Institute, Bedeku Technical Institute (all in the Ada East District), and Ada Senior High Technical School in the Ada West District.

The contestants were scored individually, and their marks were summed up to determine their school’s position.

The four-round quiz, which was conducted in the Dangme language, had questions from the theme of this year’s Asafotufiami Festival, the history of Ada, the clans of Ada, the Ada Traditional Council and area, as well as resources in Ada, tourism, activities of the Asafotufiami festival, general knowledge, and current affairs.

After fierce competition, Ada Senior High School (ADASCO) placed first with 157 points, Bedeku Technical Institute placed second with 143 points, Ada Senior High Technical School emerged third with 142 points, and Ada Technical Institute had 96 points to place fourth.

The overall winning school received a trophy, which will be rotated among winners in subsequent years.

The top three students received beautifully crafted wooden citations featuring their pictures, along with rechargeable lamps to aid their studies.

The first three schools also received wooden citations and cash donations, while all contestants and participating schools received certificates of participation and rechargeable lamps, which were presented to them during the Thanksgiving service of the Asafotufiami festival.

Mrs. Christiana Sikayo Kabukuor Osifodoe, the Executive Director of the foundation, who is also the head of the Jetse Ada Asafotufiami quiz committee, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the quiz was organised by the Jetse Developmental Foundation in collaboration with the Ada Students’ Union and the Ada Asafotu Planning Committee.

She said it was to help promote the learning of the history and cultural values of Ada and pass on knowledge of their history and beliefs to the next generation.

