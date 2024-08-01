NAVTRAC to officially commission ‘Ship-In-The-Box project’ on August 15 

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Sogakope-Nutekpor (VR), Aug 1, GNA-The Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC) at Nutekpor near Sogakope in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region is set to officially launch a project dubbed ‘Ship-In-The-Box Project.’

The project, with funding from the Royal Danish government and the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime (UNDOC), is a training facility to facilitate the training of Naval personnel in Maritime interdiction operations.

The official commissioning ceremony, to be held on August 15, was announced in a statement signed by Lieutenant Commander G. Gimah on behalf of Commodore Solomon Asiedu-Larbi, the flag officer commanding (FOC) of the base.

“The facility will also be used as a platform to improve the operational capacity of other maritime law enforcement officers within the West African Sub Region, especially in Visit Board Search and Seizure operations.”

The event would see the presence of Dominic Aduna Bingab Nitiwul, the Minister of Defence as Guest of Honour with the Danish Foreign Minister and other high-profiled dignitaries as Special Guests.

NAVTRAC, after its official commissioning in October 2020, has made some modest gains in meeting the training needs of the Ghana Navy and other sister security services.

The Naval Recruits Training School has successfully trained five batches of recruits, totalling over 1620 ratings.

The School also hosted the training of about 400 Army Recruits between the latter part of 2023 and the early part of 2024.

Recently, the Command hosted induction training for officer cadets from the Ghana Military Academy.

For the past few years, the Command has become a preferred location for field exercises conducted by the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College as well as the Army Combat Training School.

Law enforcement agencies such as the Narcotics Control Commission have used the Command’s facilities to conduct training for their personnel.

NAVTRAC, the GNA learned, also offered specialist qualification training to Ghana Navy personnel in their respective trade, which has led to standardised training content for personnel and greatly improved performance over the last few years.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

