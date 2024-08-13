Misinformation may constitute ignorance, giving slant to mal-information is unethical- Ayeboafoh 

By Maxwell Awumah

Ho, Aug 13, GNA-Mr Yaw Boadu Ayeboafoh, Chairman of the National Media Commission (NMC), has said misinformation may constitute ignorance but giving interpretation or slant to mal-information and disinformation purposely to destroy an opponent by journos was unethical.

He noted that free speech came with responsibility and sitting behind a microphone or writing as a journalist was a call and not an opportunity to laud it over listeners and readers.

“Avoid seeing yourselves as the most intelligent people but accept criticism,” he said.

Mr Ayeboafoh said these during the inauguration of the seven-member Volta Regional Media Advisory Committee (VRMAC) in Ho on Monday.

“Avoid justification when you err, accept criticism in carrying out your mandates, of informing, educating and entertaining and stop self-glorification.”

He urged the media to remain “the traditional cock that wakes up the community at dawn daily, avoid waywardness and stick to the ethical standards and responsibilities.”

Mr George Sarpong, Executive Secretary of NMC, said the strategy of RMAC was to harness the prestige, influential networks, integrity, and expertise of local giants to work with journalists by connecting them to security agencies, the Electoral Commission, Chiefs and religious leaders in times of need.

He said beyond the election, where conflicts usually arise would become a critical period, which should be incubated properly to avoid violence, where the RMAC would be needed to most to take charge of the role of the NMC.

He said, “If the current trends in both disinformation and the safety of journalists are not reversed, they could impact negatively on the December elections.”

“Journalists have been characterised as the watchdog and gatekeeper of the public interest, according to which they must act as the filters for accurate, credible and reliable information to the public.”

Mr Eric Dzakpasu, Volta Regional Director of Electoral Commission, said fake news and misinformation had much far-reaching significance and devastating effect on the electoral outcomes.

“It is very critical we combat fake news by publishing accurate information. It is very important to promote media literacy by critically examining information posted on social media,” he advocated.

He said it was critical for the EC to keep the population updated on its activities and roles played by them

Mr Dzakpasu disclosed the next plan of the EC was the voters register exhibition exercise starting Tuesday, August 20 at 40,000 polling stations nationwide and over 2,200 polling stations stations in Volta region as well as shortcode * 711*51# for online checking.

Mr Harry Chrystal, a member of NMC, said ethical journalism could not be over emphasised in the wake of AI (Artificial Intelligence), which had replaced the past incidents of doctored information.

He said was incumbent of journalists to find a way to detect and mitigate through public awareness and fact-checking information for accurate, fair and thorough and wage a relentless fight to combat online algorithmic programmes and language learning machines.

He urged journalists to check hate speech, and hate crimes, which could be extended to journalists as doctored videos and voice mimicking were becoming greater threats to elections across the world, including Ghana.

Most Reverend Emmanuel Kofi Fianu, Bishop of Ho Diocese and Chairman of RMAC, said their tasks would be to monitor and promote ethical journalism that was free, independent, responsible and accountable media.

He, on behalf of members, pledged to execute the task faithfully within the period and reminded that any disturbance in the election period was likely to undermine the peace and tranquility, leading to mayhem and destruction.

He urged the media to be circumspect, objective in order not to incite the population and guard against mal-information and dis/misinformation.

