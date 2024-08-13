Irate farmers in Kwahu Nkwatia confront MP, Chiefs over land concession 

By Eunice Tekie Tei

Kwahu Nkwatia (E/R), Aug. 13, GNA – Enraged farmers in Kwahu Nkwatia have accused Mr Bryan Acheampong, the Abetifi Member of Parliament (MP) and the agriculture minister, and chiefs, of seizing their farmlands for a government-funded road project, sparking widespread outrage and concern.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Opare Nyarko, convener of the farmers, said over 400 farmers had been affected by the situation.

He said the MP had been sending road graders and excavators to destroy their farmlands without notice or due process, and that the affected farmers were yet to receive any compensation.

He specifically blamed the MP, traditional leaders, and prominent individuals in Kwahu, who he alleged were involved in “a selfish scheme to acquire their farms for development projects without compensation.”

Mr Opare alleged that several threats such as gunshots and harassment from people believed to come from the MP’s camp had been meted out to affected farmers when they visited their farms.

He said most youth, the aged, physically challenged, widows and the poor were mostly into farming and were affected, adding that most of the lands at Kwahu Nkwatia had been sold by the elders and Chiefs of Kwahu Nkwatia to the MP, which have affected their livelihoods.

He said although they needed development in the area, they should alert them before taking over their properties.

Being a farming community, they cultivate produce such as cocoa, oil palm, cassava, plantain, vegetables, and cocoyam and that was what they depended on for a living, he said.

Mr Opare called on the government to come to their aid and help to get back their lands or otherwise compensate the farmers to enable them to establish other businesses to support themselves.

However, during a meeting organised by the farmers, with the Agriculture Minister, Chiefs, and elders, Mr Acheampong responded to the allegations by explaining that the lands were being taken over by the government and that they were not his personal property.

He denied the allegations and added that it was the government’s decision to compensate each farmer once work begins on the site.

Mr Acheampong then called for peace and calm and pledged to help resolve the dispute promptly.

