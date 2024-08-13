I have assumed my traditional title after two years of suspension – Sunyani Krontrihene  

By Christopher Tetteh



Sunyani, Aug. 13, GNA – Oboa-Aman Bofotia Boa-Amponsem II, the suspended Krontrihene (sub-chief) of the Sunyani Traditional Area, says he has assumed his traditional title after two years of suspension.



The late Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri, the Paramount Chief of the Sunyani Traditional Area, imposed a two-year suspension on the Sunyani Krontrihene in April 2022, for alleged misconduct.



However, addressing a news conference, Bofotia Boa-Amponsem said he had wholeheartedly served the suspension, which elapsed in April 2024, saying he had now assumed his traditional position as the substantive Krontrihene of Sunyani.



“Suspension does not mean dismissal, destoolment or overthrow, therefore Oboa-Aman Boa-Amponsem remains the Kontrihene of the Sunyani Traditional Area,” he stated.



Bofotia Boa-Amponsem said, “No one has the capacity or merit to henceforth attempt any act of suspending me, occupying the Kontri Stool or whatsoever whilst I’m alive.”



“I was officially gazetted as a Chief and I have no intention to vacate the stool, until death, hence, anyone who wants to de-stool me must use legal means,” he said.



Describing his suspension as deliberate injustice, Bofotia Boa-Amponsem expressed regret that he was wrongly accused and was not provided the opportunity to defend himself.



“In fact, my narration about the history of my ancestry and the role they played in the founding history of Sunyani was not an act of my imagination, facts available in books,” he insisted.



“It’s unfortunate that I received a letter from the Sunyani Traditional Council, dated March 28, 2024, and jointly signed by Nana Akosua Dua Asor-Sika Brayie II, the Queen Mother of Sunyani and Abusuapanin Opanin Kwasi Yeboah that they have suspended me indefinitely,” Bofotia Boa-Amponsem stated.



“As a follow-up, I also received another letter signed by Nana Kwaku Sarbeng II, the Acting President of the Council and eight other chiefs in support of the indefinite suspension,” he said and described his supposed indefinite as illegal, unmerited and baseless.



Bofotia Boa-Amposem explained that the Sunyani Queen-Mother and the Abusuapanin had no legal capacity to suspend him or any member of the Traditional Council because none of them was a member of the Council, which was a statutory body created by the Chieftaincy Act.

