‘The males place Inc’ from USA visits Accra, Africa

Accra, July 1, GNA – The males place, a non-profit organization from Charlotte, North Caroline U.S.A has visited Accra, Ghana’s capital as part of its visit to the African continent.

The visit is to provide a comprehensive presentation-based behavior health educational programming, mentoring and life skills training necessary for manhood development for African American boys ages 12 and 18.

It would also create a safe environment for young men to grow experientially, in community settings in the United States and abroad.

They also offer a holistic curriculum of programmes incorporating educational, spiritual, agricultural, social, civic, recreational and cultural enrichment for the youth.

As part of their third visit to the motherland Accra Ghana the 22-member delegation from the males place visited tourist attractions at the, Kwame Nkrumah Museum, Independence Square, Osu Museum, Cape Coast Castle, Elmina Castle, Bowire Kente among others.

Baba Reggie Singleton, the Executive Director and Founder of the organization which was established in 1993, said it had evolved in multicultural community which mentored over 3000 youth, making it the mentoring programme, one of the largest mentoring organization in North Carolina.

“In view of our journey to the motherland we hope to establish a link between the males place members and the youth of Ghana”.

Mr Gary Cooper Kojo –Ayivi, co-host, who was speaking to the Ghana News Agency said it was a privilege to have this organization in Ghana to collaborate with young male youth and how far they could mentor them to be good citizens in their community.

GNA

