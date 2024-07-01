Security Analyst: Corruption and nepotism, cause of African unrest

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR), July 1, GNA – Security analyst Godson Bill Ocloo has stated that poor leadership, mismanagement, and nepotism among some leaders in Africa were the main causes of unrest in some parts of the continents.

Mr. Ocloo, who is the Executive Director of Africa Centre for Emergency Management and Human Security said the economic challenges that brought about high inflation and increasing cost of living have spurred youth protests in many African countries with recent happenings in Kenya as an example.

Mr. Ocloo, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, urged African leaders to implement policies to improve job creation, infrastructure development, agriculture, and health, among others for the benefit of the larger population to reduce economic disparities.

“Most African leaders are only interested in implementing policies that will benefit their government and themselves alone without thinking about the voters, where many are feeling neglected,” he stated.

He said African leaders should be committed to transparency and accountability for development, which would rebuild the trust among the populace.

Mr. Ocloo who was speaking about a recent youth demonstration in Kenya that resulted in the death of over 20 civilians, stated that it was important to protect the lives of protestors in a peaceful assembly while maintaining public order in crucial democratic processes.

“I think if the government is fostering the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises and creating job opportunities for the larger populace, it would help alleviate the economic distress and unrest among youth,” he said.

He advised African leaders to prioritise and ensure electoral bodies are independent and effectively managed to prevent speculation and disputes that would lead to demonstrations.

Mr. Ocloo urged the public to remain calm and engage in peaceful and well-managed demonstrations when the need arises to avoid losing precious lives.

He said Kenya’s demonstration reflected deeper on societal issues that required a multifaceted approach to address and lessons learnt emphasised the importance of dialogue, economic reforms, rule of law, institutional strength, and the role of civic society and international support in fostering democracy.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

