Korean Government collaborates with RMU to train, recruit for shipbuilding industry

By Stanley Senya

Accra, July 15, GNA – The Korean government through With Human (WH) Company Limited, a recruitment organisation, has begun the training of Ghanaian youth for recruitment into the Korean shipbuilding industry.

The ongoing exercise at the Regional Maritime University (RMU) forms part of efforts to get personnel specifically welders and fabricators to fill the gaps within the sector.

The move is aimed at recruiting welders, polishing and sharpening their skills to meet the standards in Korea shipbuilding and maritime industry.

Currently, 15 personnel are being trained with a considerable number to be added following a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the RMU and WH in Accra.

Dr Jethro W. Brooks, the Acting Vice Chancellor of the RMU, said they were looking forward to more personnel to be trained to take up positions within the Korean maritime industry.“We appreciate that you have decided to come to the University to help train the youth so they can have better employable skills and opportunities for livelihoods,” he said.

He expressed the hope that the upcoming training would be much bigger, saying the MoU signing would be the beginning of greater things in terms of strengthening the capacity of their young people and improving upon their skills.

Mr Peter C.M Chang, Director at WH, speaking on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer, Mr Kim Yun Bae, said they were committed to establishing a mutually beneficial relationship between the RMU that would support their industry.

He, however, said they were looking forward to receiving as many young people as possible as there were many opportunities within the sector.

“We want to train more people if they are available and willing to study. We need as many young people as possible on board,” he said.

He said it had been an interesting journey so far and they were looking forward to utilising personnel for their Korean maritime industry.

“The industry is ready to accept trained personnel from Ghana to fill in gaps within the industry,” he added.

The Director said they want to grow and connect with the people and ensure that they were gainfully employed after training, and it was a good opportunity for all and a win-win situation.

The Korean Government, he said, was pleased with the collaboration and looking forward to an amazing partnership that would foster economic growth.

GNA

