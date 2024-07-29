Dumasua chief inaugurates police station, 2000-capacity social center

By Christopher Tetteh

Dumasua, July 29, GNA – Nana Ayebiafo Jnana, the Nkosuohene (development chief) of Dumasua in the Sunyani West Municipality at the weekend inaugurated a modern police station to control the growing crime wave in the area.

With support from the Transformation 108 Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), the chief constructed the two-storey police station and had six residential apartments for personnel, a conference room, offices as well as a car park, installed with 16 CCTV cameras and internet.

It also has intelligence offices and armoury stores, female, male and children cells and washrooms.

Additionally, the chief inaugurated a 2000-capacity social center (durbar grounds), connected with an internet facility to host weddings, funerals, political campaign activities and other social events.

According to Nana Jnana, he constructed the facility to mark his one-year coronation, and assured to facilitate the holistic development of the community.

Speaking at a colourful ceremony held at Dumasua to climax his anniversary celebration, Nana Jnana said he had initiated a seven-year development plan which sought to improve tourism, health, education and sanitation in the community.

It was attended by traditional authorities, Members of Parliament, Municipal Chief Executives, religious groups, youth Development Associations and NGOS.

Crime combat and modern policing, the chief added, remained shared and collective responsibility, hence the need to support the police in that regard.

“Very soon the Dumasua community will become a tourist destination site and that is why we must do everything possible to control the growing crime wave in the area”, Nana Jnana stated.

Earlier, Nana Jnana donated five sets of computers and accessories to the Bono Regional Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES).

Ms Sarah Yeboah, the Bono Regional Planning Officer of the GES thanked the chief for the gesture and said the computers would be used for the intended purposes.

