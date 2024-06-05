Norsaac launches book on ABCs of Reproductive Health

By Albert Futukpor

Tamale, June 05, GNA – Norsaac, an NGO, in collaboration with ActionAid Ghana has launched a book titled: “The ABCs of Reproductive Health: Random Questions High Schoolers Ask”.

The comprehensive and engaging book was designed to address the reproductive health needs and concerns of adolescents in the country and beyond.

The book was a collaborative effort of Norsaac, ActionAid Ghana, Ghana Health Service, Ghana Education Service amongst other experts with funding support from ActionAid Ghana.

It provided accurate and age-appropriate information and content on reproductive health tackling topics such as puberty, consent, sexuality, menstrual health, and mental health.

Blessilla Na-afoe Kandoh, Health Interest Lead at Norsaac, speaking during the launch of the book in Tamale, said it was designed to address the knowledge gap in reproductive health education by responding to most frequent questions of adolescent girls, interested persons and young women in senior high schools.

Participants at the launch included students, adolescents, teachers, health care professionals, education officials, international NGOs, persons living with disabilities, faith-based organisations, youth groups, media, and traditional leaders.

She said the book would increase awareness and knowledge on the dangers of unsafe sexual practices and other pertinent areas of reproductive health including menstrual hygiene management, adolescence, and bodily integrity.

She said the book would be distributed to all schools and advised adolescents to make it their companion and share the knowledge with their peers.

Madam Sherifatu Gyimah, Deputy Director, Northern Regional Coordinating Council, who delivered a speech on behalf of the Northern Regional Minister, commended partners for their tremendous efforts in transforming the narrative of the future of young girls.

He said reproductive health education would not only improve the physical well-being of girls but also reduce teenage pregnancies, maternal mortality, and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

Miss Margaret Dourtey Awusi, a student of Tamale Girls Senior High School, said the book had cleared misconceptions of students on many issues including menstrual hygiene.

