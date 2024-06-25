Man, 74, on bail over alleged deception of public officer

By Gifty Amofa

Accra, June 25, GNA – The Amasaman Circuit Court has granted a GHC70,000.00 bail with two sureties to a 74-year-old pensioner, who allegedly deceived public officers.

Abraham Kwashie has denied the offence.

Two persons: Tawiah Kwashie, electrician, 30 and Mawuli Olegbe, machine operator, 20, who were arraigned with him were also granted a GHC70,000.00 bail with two sureties, each.

They pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to cause damage, unlawful entry and causing unlawful damage.

The three were ordered by the Court presided over by Ms Enid Marful-Sau to make their next appearance on August 1, 2024.

Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector Frederick Awuah-Ansah told the Court that Mr Godfred Owusu, the complainant was a software developer and resident of Sarpeiman Faase near Amasaman, together with Frank Jackson, Empire Destiny and Dorcas Akosua Babe Zaah, all witnesses.

He said the accused persons, Abraham, pensioner, Tawiah, electrician and Olegbe, machine operator, were also residents of Sarpeiman Faase.

Chief Inspector Awuah-Ansah said on April 21, 2024, a witness in this case, Empire Destiny, engaged the services of Abraham to massage his wife Rita Francis, who fell down from a staircase at East Legon and had a problem with her waist.

Abraham, he said, informed the witnesses that he could not travel to East Legon to massage the wife and suggested he transported her to Sarpeiman Faase where he lived.

The Court heard that the witness did as suggested and took his wife to the complainant’s house near where Abraham lived and invited him.

But Abraham, after a while, left them in the house without massaging the woman.

Chief Inspector Awuah-Ansah said Abraham “left the room, came outside and without waiting for the main door to be opened, tried to escape from the house without attending to the sick woman. He jumped over the fence wall with the aid of a bench.”

The police said unfortunately, he fell and sustained some injuries.

He, thereafter, went to the community and raised false alarm that he was attacked by the complainant, the Court was told.

The youth of the community numbering about fifteen led by Tawiah and Olegbe armed with stones and cutlasses, rushed to the house of the complainant and the witnesses.

They allegedly pelted stones at the house, and used the cutlasses and other offensive instruments to cause damage to glass windows, a metal gate, a security door, laptop computers, mobile phones and a plasma Television set.

The prosecution said the complainant and the witnesses called a police patrol team which went to the scene, but the accused persons fled.

Chief Inspector Awuah-Ansah said Abraham falsely reported to Sarpeiman police that the complainant and the witnesses had harm.

A formal complaint was later lodged by the complainant at Amasaman police station leading to the arrest of the accused persons.

After investigation, they were charged with the offences and put before court.

