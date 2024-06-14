GBC Bank PLC donates to Chief Imam towards Eid-Ul-Adha

Accra, June 14, GNA – A delegation from GCB Bank PLC has donated food items and an undisclosed amount of money to the Office of the Chief Imam in Accra.

The donation is to support the Office of the Chief Imam to celebrate the Eid-ul-Adha celebration, slated for Sunday, June 16, 2024.

The items include 10 gallons of oil, 10 bags of rice, and two rams.

Mr Emmanuel Odartey Lamptey, the Deputy Managing Director, Operations, GBC Bank PLC, acknowledged the significant contribution of the Chief Imam to national development.

The gesture, he stressed, was part of the bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to respond to the needs of the Muslim community in which the financial institution operated.

“We have gained a lot of inspiration from the Chief Imam and our CSR as a form of sacrifice,” he said.

The Bank, he stated, as part of its CSR, had supported the country’s educational and health sectors to support community development.

The Deputy Director said the Bank had 184 branches across the country, supporting the government in achieving financial well-being.

He said the business of banking was going through technological advances and stressed that the Bank had embarked on a digital banking leadership to provide superior services to its customers.

Mr Lamptey said the Bank had launched its mobile banking application and introduced some market-leading features to be competitive in the financial space.

He prayed for a long life for the Chief Imam and wished them a successful Eid-Ul-Adha celebration.

Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, the National Chief Imam, thanked the bank for the donation and prayed for its success.

The Chief Imam offered prayers for Allah’s blessings upon the bank and lauded the bank’s commitment to supporting the needy.

GNA

