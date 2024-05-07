Voter’s registration starts in Ajumako after hours of delay  

By Prince Acquah, GNA

Ajumako (C/R), May 07, GNA-The limited voters registration exercise has eventually started at the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam District office of the Electoral Commission (EC) after hours of delay due to technical and network challenges.

The exercise started around 1140hours and as of 1320hours, about 80 persons had been registered.

The process has been orderly and calm so far with a negligible number of concerns.

The delay created long queues at the EC’s office, the main registration centre as scores of registrants, including Senior High School students massed up at the centre to partake in the exercise.

Ms Margaret Mensah from Ajumako Kumasi, the second person to be registered, said the process was smooth and it took her about five minutes to get her card.

“I came here at 0330hrs with my dad, and we have stayed here till this time. But the process was fast because I had my Ghana card,” she said.

Another registrant, Ms Martha Gyasi, who arrived at 0550 hours. also expressed a similar experience saying, “I had no challenge with the process at all because I had my Ghana card.”

Madam Eunice Bonsi, the District Electoral Officer, earlier in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) was confident of a smooth process with a stable network.

She said unstable power supply was their challenge, but they had secured a generator set against that.

“Normally, if the light goes off, that is when we have network challenges but since we have a standby generator, when it goes off, that means we still have stable network,” she said.

She indicated that all materials necessary for the exercise were available and ready and was not anticipating any challenge in that regard.

Madam Bonsi predicted a low turnout in this exercise due to the recent one in 2023 which registered about 4,000 new voters.

She was hopeful that the entire exercise would be calm and peaceful.

GNA

