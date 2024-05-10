Traditional Councils instituted for Weta, Ave Xevi Traditional Areas   

By Samuel Akumatey

Weta (V/R), May 10, GNA – The Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs has inaugurated traditional councils for the Weta Traditional Area in the Ketu North Municipality, and the Ave Xexi Traditional Area in the Akatsi North District of the Volta Region.

The two formal traditional institutions are part of five being inaugurated in the Volta region this year.

Mr Harry Attipoe, Registrar of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, led a team from the Ministry to perform the inaugurations.

Hundreds of community members and traditional rulers witnessed the various ceremonies, all of which had police and other security present to ensure peaceful ceremonies.

A total of eleven gazetted rulers were sworn into the Ave Xevi Traditional Council by Mr Nelson Awuku, Magistrate of Dzodze, while Togbe Adogo Agbalekpo IV, Paramount Chief of the area, was inducted as the President of the Council.

The Weta Traditional Council had a total of 15 gazetted rulers sworn in, with Torgbuiga Akpo Ashiakpor VI, Paramount Chief, as President.

Mr George Buadi, Denu High Court Judge administered the oaths.

Traditional council offices were commissioned as part of the inauguration.

The other Traditional Councils inaugurated included Dzodze, Amugo-Veto, and Awate.

Mr Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, who was represented at the inaugurations by Mr Evans Habada, Head of the Ministry’s Human Resource Management, emphasised the importance of the Council status and how it would facilitate the development of the traditional areas.

He said with the changing face of leadership, traditional rulers needed to enhance their capabilities to maintain relevance while pledging the Ministry’s needed support and training.

“Currently, Chiefs are required to lead in the war against environmental degradation, and poverty reduction among others, all aimed at achieving some level of development at the local and national levels. The new role of Chiefs imposes the need for some form of adaptation or revision and training to enable him/her to fulfil his or her responsibilities,” he said.

The Minister called for unity among the chiefs and the people, saying, “This inauguration should be seen to integrate the people particularly our revered chiefs, and not to disintegrate them.”

The Volta House of Chiefs Registrar, on his part, stressed the relevance of the traditional council institution, noting its independence from royal establishments.

Mr Attipoe said the Council should be considered an institution for everyone, and thus all must support its growth.

Present were political and nonpolitical leaders, and other prominent personalities who graced the events.

Members of Parliament and Local Assembly heads of the traditional areas, present at the events, all promised to ensure the success of the new councils in bringing peace and development.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

