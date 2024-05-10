Trader remanded over alleged GHC308,000 recruitment scam

By Joyce Danso

Accra, May 10, GNA – Joseph Diawuo, a 30-year-old trader who allegedly collected GHC308,000 under the pretext of enlisting 46 people in three security services but failed, has been remanded in police custody.

Diawuo is alleged to have told his victims that he would enlist them in the Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Police Service and Ghana Armed Forces through protocol slots.

He denied the charge of defrauding by false pretenses when appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Diawuo is expected to appear before a court presided over by Mr Isaac Addo on May 22, 2024.

The prosecution led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Seth Frimpong told the court that investigations are underway.

ASP Frimpong said the complainant, Elizabeth Adewuni, is a police officer residing at Accra, Airport.

The accused is a trader residing at Dominase in the Ashanti Region.

The prosecution said that about a year ago, the complainant met with the accused and informed her that he had protocol slots available to recruit interested people into Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service and Ghana Armed Forces.

According to the prosecution, interested persons were to pay between GHC6,000 and GHC10,000.

The prosecution said the accused then informed the complainant to mobilise interested people for him, and the complainant was able to gather 46 men and women.

According to the prosecution, 38 people paid GHC6,000 each, totalling GHC228,000, and the remaining eight paid GHC10,000 each, for a total of GHC80,000.

The prosecution told the court that the accused person received GHC308,000.

It stated that each person was to undergo a medical examination costing GHC1,500, which was included in the money that was given to the accused.

On receipt of the money, the complainant transferred some funds to a Momo account number provided by the accused and then turned over the remainder to Diawuo.

The prosecution said that the accused organized a medical examination for all 46 people at Hope Exchange Hospital in Santasi, Ashanti Region.

The court was told that after collecting money, the accused went into hiding and broke off all communication with the complainant, and all attempts to locate him were unsuccessful.

The prosecution said the actions of the accused made the complainant realise that she had been swindled.

A report was made to the police and the accused was arrested from his hideout.

The prosecution said during investigations, Diawuo mentioned his accomplice as one Osei, but he had yet to lead the police to the Osei.

GNA

