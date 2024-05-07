Shola Thompson wins VVU SRC best student 

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Ada, May 7, GNA-Mr. Shola Junior Thompson, the President of the Sandwich Students Association of Valley View University (VVUSSA) has won the 2024 Students Representative Council (SRC) best student award.

The Excellence Awards Night, which forms part of the SRC Week celebration, crowns students for various categories after three months of voting.

Other categories include student photographer of the year, sports personality of the year, student entrepreneur of the year, lecturer of the year, most outstanding female personality of the year, student philanthropist of the year, and student writer or poet of the year.

Mr. Thompson, who is studying Bachelor of Education, in English, was the General Course Representative for level 300 and the first semester of level 400 before becoming president of the association.

He said he believed hard work, dedication, and engaging in humanitarian services were key things that moved most of his colleagues and loved ones to vote for him.

He added that there were some courses that needed to be graded in the first year of their academic journey, and he took it upon himself to follow up with lecturers to ensure that such concerns were addressed.

Mr. Thompson added that he also assisted some students with financial difficulties and reminded upcoming student leaders to be patient and know that not everyone would appreciate their hard work after benefiting from their efforts.

Dr. Hassan Ayariga, the founder and Presidential Aspirant of the All-People’s Congress (APC), who was the special guest for the awards night, addressed the students on youth empowerment and how to make Ghana a prosperous nation.

He urged the students to take their studies seriously and be mindful of who they elect to positions to manage their affairs.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

