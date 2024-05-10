Public urged to maintain principles of keeping humanity alive 

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR), May 10, GNA-Ms Agnes Mercy Nyatsoe, a Red Cross Officer at Keta in the Volta Region, has urged the public to maintain the principles of keeping humanity alive.

This, she said, would enable the public to reaffirm their commitment to promote peace and alleviate the suffering of the people to build a better future for united communities.

Miss Nyatsoe, who also doubled as the Group Leader for Keta ‘Convert Girls Red Cross Group,’ explained to the Ghana News Agency on the celebration of the World Red Cross Day that the day was observed on May 8 every year to highlight the humanitarian values upheld by the Red Cross.

“This day is dedicated to those Red Cross staff who sacrificed their lives to serve those who suffered from natural disaster, armed, conflict, and other crises.”

She revealed that the duty of the Red Cross, among others, was to give assistance and prevent and alleviate human suffering at all points.

Miss Nyatsoe indicated that the mission of the Red Cross was to encourage, inspire and initiate all forms of humanitarian activities to generate a peaceful environment and programmes for important principles and values, disaster response, and preparedness for good healthcare.

“The day is to recognise the selfless work of Red Cross staff who always risk their lives to help others during conflict, fire outbreaks, and disasters.

Miss Nyatsoe encouraged the youth to embrace the Red Cross Associations to create awareness about the vital roles they played in mitigating human suffering and providing medical care and food.

She said the World ‘Red Cross Day’ was to serve as a poignant reminder of the shared responsibilities and the importance of compassion, solidarity, and service to others through selflessness.

Miss Nyatsoe appealed to philanthropists, individuals, and corporate entities to assist them with more tools and equipment to boost quality healthcare delivery.

The 2024 World Red Cross Day’ was on the theme: “l give with joy, and the joy l give is a reward.”

