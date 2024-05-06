Official: Ghana’s men’s quartet secure qualification to Paris 2024 Olympics  

By Simon Asare

Accra, May 6, GNA – Ghana’s 4×100 men’s relay team have secured a spot at the upcoming Paris Olympics after placing first in the heats of the ongoing World Athletics Relay in the Bahamas.

Ghana’s quartet, namely Ibrahim Fuseni, Isaac Botsio, Benjamin Azamati, and Joseph Paul Amoah, ran a season’s best of 38.29s to book automatic qualification to the 2024 Olympics.

Despite dropping the baton in the first heats of the 2024 World Athletics Relay on Saturday, Ghana’s men’s quartet made amends with an error-free change of the baton in Sunday’s race.

Ibrahim Fuseni was off the blocks in blistering fashion, running a time of 10.69s with a perfect change of baton to Isaac Botsio, who ran a time of 9.13s.

Ghana’s 100m record holder, Benjamin Azamati, was ruthless on the ankle leg, making a time of 9.35s, while anchor Joe Paul finished off the race with 9.12s to place first in the race.

Nigeria, who placed second in the race with a time of 38.57s also secured qualification for the 2024 Olympics.

Ghana’s men’s quarter will join the likes of Canada, China, France, Great Britain, the USA, Jamaica, and Japan, among other countries that have qualified for the Paris Olympics.

This would be the second consecutive qualification for Ghana’s 4×100 men’s relay team, having featured at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Ghana’s men’s quartet, who won silver at the just ended African Games, are the first to qualify Ghana in athletics for the upcoming Paris Olympics.

GNA

