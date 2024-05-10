NPP Parliamentary Candidate urges new registrants to vote for progress

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR), May 10, GNA – Mr Courage Hope Goldberg-Grimm Lekettey, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Keta in the Volta Region has urged newly registered voters to choose continuity rather than opting for change.

He said a victory for the NPP in the December polls would mean the continuation of better policies that would be implemented to foster development.

Mr Lekettey, in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency during a visit, expressed satisfaction about the process so far.

He commended the Electoral Commission (EC) for the excellent job done in the interim amidst the technical challenges.

“I have been at Lawoshime where the EC’s mobile team have conducted the registration exercise, and things were normal though l was told the first day was characterised with network hitches,” he said.

He further charged the registrants to rally behind the ruling NPP and its flagbearer Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia to continue the massive development projects that started under them.

“I will focus on youth unemployment, many youth are hovering around since they have nothing to do to keep them busy. l need their votes to be the first NPP MP for the area.”

Mr Lekettey advised the young ones who are yet to attain the requirement age of 18 to stay away from exercise since it was considered a punishable offense by the law.

The 21-day exercise, being conducted by the Electoral Commission, commenced on Tuesday May 7, and is expected to end on Monday, May 27.

The EC at Keta has so far registered over 177 new voters within the first three days of the ongoing process.

GNA

