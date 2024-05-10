NPP parliamentary candidate leads clean-up exercise in Ada

By Opesika Tetteh Puplampu

Kasseh (near Tema), May 10, GNA – Naa Dornukie Norteye, the Ada Parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has organised a clean-up exercise at key locations in the Kasseh community near Tema.

The clean-up exercise, which began at the market area through the lorry station and ended at the Kasseh Clinic junction, was aimed at promoting sanitation and development within the community.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Ms Norteye emphasised the significance of cleanliness in fostering a healthy environment and driving socio-economic development.

She pledged her commitment towards making Ada one of the cleanest constituencies in the Greater Accra Region, especially, when elected by the electorates to represent them through the NPP in Parliament in the December 7 polls.

Naa Norteye said although she had earlier been to the market to interact with traders and buyers, she was unable to get a full glimpse of their challenges since her visit was on a market day when the place was filled with people.

“So, I came here with my ‘Dornukie Ladies’ today, which is not a market day, to have a personal acknowledgement of the problems and assess them thoroughly so as to know how to tackle each of them for a solution,” she said.

She said the visits and clean-ups would continue in all the communities in the constituency to ensure that residents benefited from a clean environment.

Some residents who participated in the clean-up exercise lauded the NPP parliamentary candidate for her community support initiatives, which included assisting children, widows and providing employment opportunities for the youth.

They pledged their support for her, saying that her Dornukie Foundation had been helping residents in diverse ways since 2012.

Madam Lucy Ocansey, a resident, admitted that Naa Norteye had never hesitated to respond to their needs whenever they fell on her, making her their best choice.

