Minister solicits support of Chiefs to propel development in Upper East 

By Godfred A. Polkuu, GNA

Chiana (U/E), May 6, GNA – Dr Hafiz Bin-Salih, the Upper East Regional Minister, has called for the support of Chiefs in the Region to enable him steer development.

He acknowledged that without the support of Chiefs across the 15 Municipalities and Districts, the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC), could not work effectively to execute the plans and policies of government for the Region.

Dr Bin-Salih, a former Minister for the Upper West Region, took over from Mr Stephen Yakubu, who was moved to Upper West as Regional Minister.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in a statement signed by Mr Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications at the Presidency, on April 4, 2024, swapped the two Ministers.

Dr Bin-Salih made the call when he visited the Chiana-Pio, Pe Ditundini Adiali Ayagitam III, Paramount Chief of the Chiana Traditional Area at his Palace to formally introduce himself.

“Chiana-Pio, I am here to inform you that I have fully taken over as Regional Minister, and I cannot execute the development agenda of the Region alone,” he told the Paramount Chief, who is the President of the Regional House of Chiefs.

Dr Bin-Salih, in the company of members of the Regional Security Council (REGSEC), told the Chiana-Pio that “I am here to lead the developmental agenda of this Region.

“But I am conscious of the fact that the task is huge, and I cannot do it alone, I will need the guidance of you, our Chiefs. You have been blessed with wisdom and experience,” he added.

The Minister, Chairman of REGSEC, noted that there were conflicts in some parts of the Region, and assured the Chiana-Pio that he would work to ensure that peace and harmony returned to the Region to propel development.

“It is only within an environment of peace that there can be development. The government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is desirous of extending development to every part of the country.

“But where there are conflicts, it will be difficult to implement programmes and projects that will lead to development,” Dr Bin-Salih said.

The Minister further extended the courtesy call to Paramount Chiefs within the Kassena-Nankana West District on the first day of his visit.

The Chiana-Pio, just like the rest of the Paramount Chiefs visited, thanked Dr Bin-Salih for calling on him, and assured the Minister of his support to enable him lead the development agenda of the Region.

The concern of the Paramount Chiefs the Minister visited within the District, was about the need for peace in the Region, especially in Bawku, and reiterated appeals for peace in the area.

The Chiefs also used the opportunity to appeal for development projects in their Traditional Areas.

Pe Ayagitam III, for instance, reiterated appeals for the construction of the Chuchuliga-Chiana-Tumu road, which had been in deplorable state for years.

He further called on the Minister to use his influence to ensure the construction of an airport for the Region and the swift completion of construction works at the Regional Hospital.

At the Paga-Pio’s Palace, Pe Charles Awiah Awampaga II, the Paramount Chief of Paga, expressed concern about a girls dormitory block of the Paga Senior High School which was gutted by fire in January 2020 without efforts to refurbish the structure for the students.

He appealed to the Minister to ensure the dormitory was refurbished to promote academic activities.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

