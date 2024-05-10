Manhyia Palace entreats “Tricycle riders” to take a day’s leave on Sunday

By Muyid Deen Suleman

Kumasi May 10, GNA – The Manhyia Palace has directed tricycle riders in the Kumasi Metropolis to take a holiday on Sunday, May 12 2024, to help bring sanity on the roads as the Asantehene climaxes his 25th anniversary celebrations.

The directive aims at creating a serene atmosphere and comfort for guests who would be driving through the streets in Kumasi to join the Asantehene at the durbar grounds at the Dwabirem in the Manhyia Palace.

Nana Otuo Serebour, the Juabenhene and Chairman of the anniversary planning committee, who gave the order at a press briefing in Kumasi, urged the tricycle riders to follow the laid down protocols not to record any casualty.

“It’s a joyous day and we wouldn’t want any actions or activities that would mar the beauty of the occasion,” he stated.

He said some roads leading to the Manhyia Palace would be closed, while there would be restrictions on vehicle entry into the Palace, except those with specially designated stickers.

Nana Outo Serebuor also highlighted the ban on black attire and politically branded outfits, as well as guns and fireworks activities within the boundaries and around the Palace.

On Sunday, May 12, 2024, there would be a grand durbar to climax the 25th Anniversary celebration of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the Manhyia palace in Kumasi.

Among the dignitaries expected to be part of the event are the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr Keith Rowley, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, who will represent King Mohammed VI of Morocco, and a representative of the President of Ivory Coast, H.E Alassane Ouattara.

Ghanaian dignitaries expected at the event include President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Second Lady Samira Bawumia, and Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey.

Also, expected at the event are traditional authorities across the country, notably the Ga Mantse, the Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Akosua Frema Osei Opare and a representative of Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Bagbin.

