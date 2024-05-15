Manhunt in France for gunmen who staged deadly ambush to free inmate

Paris, May 15, (dpa/GNA) – A huge manhunt continues in France for the gunmen who ambushed a prison van, shot dead two guards in the vehicle, and then set free the inmate known as “The Fly” who was being transported.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, speaking on broadcaster RTL, described the search as “unprecedented” and said that all resources were being deployed to find the assailants who staged the brazen attack that unfolded in northern France on Tuesday.

A car rammed the van carrying the prisoner, forcing it to come to a stop near a highway tollbooth near Incarville. Then another vehicle with gunmen inside came up from behind. The perpetrators got outside of their cars and opened fire on the van using machine guns.

One of the guards killed leaves behind two children, while the other has a wife who is five months pregnant, authorities said. Three other people were injured.

The prisoner was then able to flee together with four attackers.

The 30-year-old, nicknamed “The Fly,” was previously sentenced to 18 months in prison for burglary and aggravated theft, among other offences. He is also accused of premeditated murder and deprivation of liberty in other cases.

French media reported that he had contacts with organized crime and that not long before Tuesday’s attack he tried to saw through the bars in his cell to free himself.

Two cars have since been found a few kilometres away from the scene, which could be the escape vehicles. However, there was no trace of the perpetrators.

The prisoner transport was not escorted by the police. Unions are now calling for better protection for prison officers and more staff.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

