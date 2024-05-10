Kadjebi Voter Registration centre surges as voter registration exercise progresses

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/ R), May 10, GNA – There was huge presence of eligible voter registrants at the premises of Kadjebi District Office of Electoral Commission (EC) as the 21-day Limited Voter Registration exercise enters day four.

The Office registered a total of 339 voters including; 152 males and 187 females as at closed of work on Thursday, May 9.

Miss Grace Dogbla, 18, SHS student, who has been registered and issued with Voter ID Card, told GNA that she wanted to participate in the December 7 polls, hence coming to register for the card.

Master Habibu Mohammed, 19- year- old SHS student and a first-time registrant, said he wanted to acquire the Voter ID Card to enable him to partake in the December 7 election.

Mr Eric Kwadwo Ampedu, Akan Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at the premises of Kadjebi EC, told the GNA that as the exercise progresses, issues of network had ceased.

He said the exercise could be one of the best had it not been the technical hitches at early stage of the exercise.

Mrs Kafui Kwadade-Cardigah, Akan Constituency Treasurer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), told GNA that she was happy about the way the exercise was going and hoped things would continue like that.

The Kadjebi District Office is using three Biometric Verification machines in registering the applicants.

There was presence of two-party Agents each for NPP and NDC.

Also, present at the EC premises when GNA visited were Mr Yao Gomado, Member of Parliament (MP) for Akan Constituency, Mr. Wilson Kwami Agbanyo District Chief Executive (DCE) for Kadjebi, Mr. Daniel Ofori, Akan Constituency Treasurer, NDC, Mr. Bashiru Sabitious Yeziru, Director of Research and Elections, Akan Constituency NPP.

