Ho East Presbytery of EPCG elects Synod Clerk

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Ho, May 21, GNA – Reverend Mrs. Alice Blunya Ankutse, Parish Pastor of the Ho Fiave Parish of the E. P. Church, was at the weekend elected as the Synod Clerk of the Ho East Presbytery of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana.

She polled 55 votes to defeat two other contestants, Rev. Bright Kpedekpo and Rev. Richard Buama, who polled 40 and 30 votes respectively.

The election took place at the end of the 14th Extraordinary Synod of the Presbytery held at the Elorm Parish of the Church at Ho Bankoe.

The Synod, which was on the theme: “Care for God’s Creation: The Mission of the Church,” was attended by all pastors, representatives of catechists and presbyters from all pastoral districts, district treasurers and representatives of all church groups and second-cycle schools of the church in the presbytery.

Mrs. Ankutse, the first female to be elected to the position, took over from Rev. Winfred Domi, whose six-year term ended at the synod.

Rev. Mrs. Ankutse, who is currently the Parish Pastor of the Ho Fiave Parish of the Church, was ordained as a Minister of the Church on 16th June 2002.

She served in various districts of the church and is the immediate past Children’s Ministry Desk Programme Officer.

Rev. Mrs. Ankutse, a professional teacher, thanked the delegates for the confidence reposed in her and pledged to put in her maximum best.

She asked for the cooperation of all stakeholders in the Presbytery.

She praised her predecessor for working tirelessly to raise the image of the Presbytery.

GNA

