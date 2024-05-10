Gwira Development Network Partners Traditional Council and Assembly to accelerate development  

By P. K. Yankey

Bamiango (W/R), May 10, GNA-The Gwira Development Network has expressed its readiness to partner with the Gwira Traditional Council and the Nzema-East Municipal Assembly to spearhead the developmental agenda of Gwiraman.

To this end, the Paramount Chief of the Gwira Traditional Council, Awulae Angama Tu-Agyan II and Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Nzema-East, Mr. Eric Essien have met the leadership of the Network during the Traditional Council meeting at Bamiango in the Western Region to fashion out strategic measures to actualize the tenets of the partnership.

The Communications Director of the Gwiraman Development Network, Mr. Emmanuel Kojo Amoako expressed deep gratitude to the Paramount Chief and the MCE for their collaboration to advance the cause of Gwiraman.

He said Nzema-East lagged in development compared to sister Districts in the Western Region.

Mr. Kojo Amoako said the major preoccupation of the Network would be strategies to deal with environmental problems in the area to forestall the flooding phenomenon which engulfed 43 out of 46 communities last year.

He said the Network was waiting for implements and equipment to embark upon a serious drainage system, desilting choked gutters, education on proper disposal of refuse and reminding them of the consequences of the floods.

The association would operationalize its activities and bring the youth of Gwira in the diaspora together to advocate the development of the area.

Mr. Amoako said, “As the youth of Gwira, responsibility rests on our shoulders to develop our own community”.

The Paramount Chief of the Gwira Traditional Area, Awulae Angama Tu-Agyan II lauded the initiative of the Network which was in line with that of the Traditional Council.

He expressed profound happiness for the Network to come forward to Nananom and the Assembly on how best they could fashion out policies and programmes together to Fast track development of Gwiraman.

Awulae Angama Tu-Agyan however, condemned some youth groups who were hiding behind WhatsApp platforms to insult him and Nananom on the lack of development in the area.

He called on people in the area to halt the indiscriminate dumping of refuse at unauthorized places, adding that the Traditional Council will institute an award scheme to award the neatest community in the area.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Nzema-East, Mr. Eric Essien welcomed the move by the Network and pledged the Assembly’s readiness to partner with the Network to deal with the flooding situation.

