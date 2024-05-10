Ghanaians advise against desires for coup d’état

By Regina Benneh / Benjamin Akoto

Sunyani, May 10, GNA – Mr. Peter Kwabena Gyasi, the Deputy Bono Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has advised citizens not to crave for a coup d’état or military takeover in the country.

He said resorting to a coup d’état was not the answer to challenges facing Ghana, adding it was better to use peaceful and democratic means to address issues to promote stability.

Mr. Gyasi gave the advice at separate engagements with the staff of the Bono Regional Prison Service and Bono Regional Immigration Service in Sunyani as part of the Commission’s Constitution Week celebration, on the theme: “Together We Can Build Ghana, So Get Involved.”

He said coups had proven to be detrimental to the stability and progress of nations and only exacerbated the citizen’s problem and hinder the development.

Mr. Gyasi provided a concise overview of Ghana’s political history, highlighting the country’s tumultuous journey towards democracy, saying Ghana experienced an unstable democratic system of governance between 1960 and 1992.

He said during that period, Ghana went through four republican constitutions as a result of multiple overthrow of democratic governments, adding, the first republican constitution was established in 1960, followed by the second in 1969, the third in 1979 and finally the fourth in 1992.

Highlighting coups d’état that had engulfed the country, Mr. Gyasi noted that the first one occurred in 1966, led by Col. E.K. Kotoka, Major A.A. Afrifa, Lieutenant General J.A. Ankrah, and Inspector General of Police J.W.K. Halley to overthrow the Convention People’s Party (CPP) government.

He said the second coup occurred in 1972 when Ignatius Kutu Acheampong of the National Redemption Council (NRC) overthrew Dr. Kofi Abrefa Busia’s Progress Party, subsequently, the NRC transformed into the Supreme Military Council I.

He said on June 4, 1979, Flight Lieutenant Jerry J. Rawlings overthrew Mr. Frederick W.K. Akuffo’s Supreme Military Council II government, then, on December 31, 1981, Rawlings once again orchestrated the overthrow of the People’s National Party led by Dr. Hilla Liman.

Mr. Gyasi explained that the NCCE aims to encourage all citizens, including security agencies to be part in upholding and strengthening the country’s democracy through the celebration of the Constitution Week.

He added, it was imperative for all individuals to fulfill their respective roles in ensuring the sustainability and consolidation of the country’s democratic values.

Speaking on behalf of the Bono Regional Immigration Service, Assistant Superintendent of Immigration, Ms. Faustina Tamea, expressed gratitude to the NCCE for providing such an informative platform to educate personnel on the constitution, saying the knowledge gained would be implemented in their operations.

She assured the regional command of their commitment to fulfilling their duties and responsibilities to ensure a seamless electoral process as they were dedicated to upholding the law and serving the community with integrity and professionalism.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

