Ghana shows robust commitment to digitisation, achieving substantial progress

By Edward Dankwah

Accra, May 10, GNA – Mr Charles Abani, the United Nations Resident Coordinator, said Ghana has shown robust commitment to digitisation, achieving substantial progress in key economic sectors.

He said the widespread adoption of digital technologies and the internet had transformed global communication and information access, including areas like social services and governance, as seen in Ghana.

He said this shift was particularly evident during the COVID-19 pandemic, which underscored the internet’s return role in education and daily life, demonstrating the deep integration of digital innovation.

Mr Abani, who was represented by Madam Fatou Diallo Ndiaye, Chief of Missions, Ghana, said this at the launch and dissemination of the assessment of Ghana’s Internet Universality Indicators (IUI) Report in Accra.

The objective of the IUI is to develop a clear and substantive understanding of the national internet environment and of internet policies that contribute to sustainable development and policies, and in addition, formulate policy recommendations that can help improve internet development in the country.

Mr Abani said however, that despite the growing influence of Information Communication and Technology (ICT), a digital divide remained between rural and urban areas even by insufficient infrastructure, social and cultural barriers and disparities related to gender and disability.

He said additionally, the expansion of digital platforms introduced new challenges including issues with privacy, freedom of expression, cybersecurity, and the spread of misinformation and disinformation.

The UN Resident Coordinator said the establishment of the Ministry of Communication and Digitalisation underscored this commitment and made predictions to advance its digital agenda.

He said the strategic role signalled a clear priority invitation of digital transformation as the cornerstone for national development.

Mrs Eva Andoh-Poku, the Acting Administrator of the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), said in July 2020, the IUI was launched in Ghana through the first meeting of the National Multistakeholder Advisory Board.

She said the completion of the assessment placed Ghana among the very few countries that had taken the lead and completed the task, with about 34 countries progressing steadily toward completion.

“It is noteworthy to highlight that Benin, Kenya, and Ghana are currently the countries within the African Continent that have completed these assessments, which is very commendable,” she added.

Mrs Andoh-Poku said since GIFEC was declared as the institutional host of the Information for All Programme, the committee through GIFEC had implemented a campaign for efficient tools for youth to conquer violent extremism which aimed at combating hate speech.

She added that they also campaigned to encourage female participation in the digitalisation process, introducing the ICT Skills for Entrepreneurial and Women Empowerment Programme, to equip women entrepreneurs with ICT skills, thereby enhancing their economic welfare.

Mr Apollonius Akoto Osei Asare, Chief Programme Officer, Ghana Commission for UNESCO, said the findings of this research were more than just observations since they would serve as the foundation for a policy brief that would inform and guide toward an equitable digital transformation.

He said we must adopt strategies that would not only bridge the digital divide but also propel Ghana towards a future where information and communication technology was a driving force for development and empowerment.

“As we celebrate this achievement, let us also reaffirm our dedication to ensuring that every Ghanaian has the tools and opportunities to thrive in the digital age,” the Chief Programme Officer added.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

