GFA signs three-year partnership with Lele Foods

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, May.10, GNA – The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has signed a three-year agreement with Lele Tasty Foods Ghana Limited as its official meal partner.

The partnership would see Lele Tasty Foods Ghana Limited provide the GFA with cash and products.

Some products to be given to the football association include Lele Rice, Lele Corned Beef, Lele Baked beans Lele Sunflower Oil, Lele Instant Noodles and many others.

Mr. Kurt Okraku, President of the GFA speaking at the short ceremony expressed excitement for adding Lele foods to its long list of partners.

“Our FA has enjoyed tremendous support from Corporate Ghana in the past; and especially over the last four and a half years, we have been honored to have quite a number of corporate sponsors partnering the GFA to support our developmental agenda.

“Today’s announcement signifies another significant step in our forward march towards raising the needed resources to prosecute our agenda to make Ghana Football great again,” he said.

He showered praises on Lele Foods for their consistency as a leading brand in the Ghanaian food market.

Mr. Okraku said he was confident the partnership between the two entities will yield positive result in the coming years.

“We wish to reaffirm the GFA’s unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, transparency, and integrity throughout the course of this relationship and beyond”.

Mr. Hussein Jaber, Group Chief Executive of Lele Tasty Foods Ghana Limited highlighted the company’s commitment to empower athletes, inspire fans and elevate the beautiful game to new heights.

“At Lele, we believe in the power of sports to unite communities, inspire individuals and drive positive change. Together with the Ghana Football Association, we aim to, not only support the development of football in Ghana, but also to empower athletes, inspire fans and elevate the beautiful game to new heights”, he said.

