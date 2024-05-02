Election 2024: Keta NDC inaugurates working committees 

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR), May 2, GNA – The Keta Constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region has inaugurated working committees for the upcoming December general election.

The party, in addition, has unveiled what it calls the ‘Trortror Neva’ radio programme aimed at educating members of the public on election-related activities.

Mr Mawutor Agbavitor, the Volta Regional NDC Chairman, during the inauguration, stated that the duty of the various committees was to educate, project, and lead the campaign for NDC’s victory.

“The committees will also champion the unity and togetherness of the party members in the area and foster the interest of NDC and the nation at large,” he stated.

Mr Agbavitor urged party faithful and supporters to remain calm in the current difficult situations faced under the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) as they worked to wrest power from that administration.

Mr James Gunu, the Volta Regional NDC Secretary, said the committees would initiate ideas and plan for the progress of the party, adding: “This is a sacrificial job we all have to do for our party to rescue the country from this NPP administration.”

Mr Wisdom Seadey, the NDC Keta Constituency Chairman, said the committees would champion detailed explanations on the ’24-Hour Economy’ policy to be implemented by the NDC.

He said that the ‘Trortror Neva’ (Change) radio programme, which the party initiated in the area, would commence soon on the Keta-based local radio station, Jubilee FM.

He appealed to all eligible voters who could not register in the previous elections to do so when the Electoral Commission opened registrations from May 7 – 27.

He commended Mr Komiga Tanko Atorkple, a businessman who supported the party with Gh₵10,000 and a motorbike for its activities.

He also thanked Mr Kwame Asienu Junior, Deputy Regional Youth Organiser, for donating computers for the collation of data and information of the party.

Other committees inaugurated included Resource, Research, Mobilisation, Religious and Chieftaincy, Food and Welfare, and Election Monitoring.

Dignitaries including Mr Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpe, MP for Keta, Madam Dzifa Gomashie, MP, Ketu South, and Mr Emmanuel Tey, Keta NDC Secretary, among other constituency and branch executives, witnessed the event.

