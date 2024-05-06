Do not deny yourself the right to vote, NCCE director urges Ghanaians

By Benjamin Akoto

Sunyani, May 6, GNA – Ms. Cynthia Anima Boadu, the Bono Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has encouraged Ghanaians of 18 years and above to capitalize on the limited registration exercise from May 7 to May 27, 2024.

She urged the public to ensure their names were in the voter register, so that they would be able to exercise their fundamental right to vote in the upcoming December 7th presidential and parliamentary elections.

During an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Ms. Boadu explained that by choosing not to register, the individuals would deny themselves from voting, saying it was important for every eligible citizen to take part in the registration process to exercise their democratic right.

This exercise presents an opportunity for eligible individuals to participate in the democratic process and ensure their voices would be heard in the upcoming elections, she added.

Ms. Boadu said the 1992 constitution gave every Ghanaian who is 18 years and above the right to vote, however, ‘‘it is important to note that if your name is not found in the voter register, you are not eligible to vote, therefore, it is advisable to ensure that your name is included in the register in order to exercise your voting rights.’’

She urged the public, especially those who have attained the age of 18, to seize the opportunity to register in order to exercise their right to vote and participate in the decision-making processes of the country.

Ms. Boadu encouraged first-time voters to follow the statements and manifestos of the political parties and their activities, to analyze and make an informed decision before casting their vote.

GNA

