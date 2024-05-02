Dazzling Ibrahim Issah strike helps Accra Lions sink Hearts of Oak

By Simon Asare

Accra, May 2, GNA – Accra Lions deepened the woes of Accra Hearts of Oak after beating them 1-0 in a matchday 28 encounter of the 2023–24 Ghana Premier League.

A well-taken strike from Ibrahim Issah in the second half was enough to give Accra Lions all three points and move them third on the league table.

It was the fifth defeat for Hearts of Oak in six games, as they stay 12th on the league table with 35 points and just four points off the relegation zone.

The Phobians kept the majority of possession of the game in the early stages and created few chances, but they couldn’t capitalise.

Salim Adams, who has played an integral part of Coach Ouattara’s line-up, had a glorious chance to put Hearts in the lead from 20 yards, but his effort was saved by Accra Lions goalkeeper Andrews Owusu.

Hearts of Oak couldn’t make the dominance count after the hour mark as their opponents began to be dangerous from the counter-attack.

Mohammed Yahaya had the biggest chance for Accra Lions at the end of the first half, but Hearts goalkeeper Kwesi Nketia saved the situation.

The first half ended scoreless.

Accra Lions started the second half on the better side and deservedly took the lead in the 55th minute through Issa Ibrahim, who tapped in from close after some

beautiful play.

Matters almost got worse for the Phobians, but goalkeeper Nketia produced a brilliant save to deny Accra Lions attacker Mohammed Yahaya.

Hearts of Oak were in desperate search of the equaliser and nearly came close in the 70th minute through top scorer Hamza Issah, but his effort skewed.

Despite the late surge of pressure from Hearts to restore parity, Accra Lions held on firmly to their lead to secure all three points.

