CAGD inaugurates Treasury Ladies Association in Central Region

By Victoria Agyemang / Prince Acquah

Cape Coast, May 10, GNA – The Controller Accountant General’s Department (CAGD) has inaugurated its Treasury Ladies Association in the Central Region to empower women.

The Association forms part of CAGD efforts to educate and encourage young women within the region to be determined and aspire for greater heights towards their future.

Additionally, it would serve as a conduit to give back to the society through education, sensitisation and empowerment programmes which would enhance women inclusivity for expedited growth.

The Association comprises all women and ladies working within various sectors under the Department across the region.

At a short inaugural ceremony, Dr Philomena Araba Sam, Managing Partner of Phimanuel and Associate Auditing Firm, encouraged career women not to underestimate their abilities but continuously add value to themselves by leveraging opportunities which went their way.

“Women need to be educationally, socially, and psychologically empowered to be able to inspire other young women to achieve the gender equality target set for us.

“Career women should manage both work and home professionally and never be confused or conflict the two roles to ensure it does not affect their personal growth,” she said.

Dr Sam, who doubles as the Head of Finance, Institute for Education Planning and Administration at the University of Cape Coast, noted that women needed to be determined and set standards for themselves with a resilient mindset.

For her part, Madam Richlove Amanoo, the Regional Director of the Department of Gender, entreated women to aim higher, explore new opportunities that made them happy and never allow anyone kill their self-esteem.

She told them to exhibit commitment to their work, manage stress and ensure they put in their best in executing their roles and duties as career women.

