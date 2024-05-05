Bulgaria’s Rhythmic Gymnastics ensemble wins Gold and Bronze in European Cup Finals in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 5 (BTA/GNA) – The Bulgarian ensemble won a gold medal in three ribbons and two balls and a bronze medal in five hoops in the individual apparatus finals of the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup in Baku (Azerbaijan), held for the first time in the history of this sport.

Magdalina Minevska, Sofia Ivanova, Kamelia Petrova, Rachel Stoyanov and Margarita Vassileva played their ribbons and balls composition exceptionally and became champions with a score of 33.900 points.

The silver medal went to Italy with 33.700 points and the third place went to the representatives of Azerbaijan with 29.950 points.

On five hoops the Bulgarians were given 37.750 points, taking the bronze in this final. The Bulgarians placed fourth in the all-around, while Stiliana Nikolova won the gold in the all-around category on Saturday.

The champion was the team of Israel with 38.950 points, and the second place went to Italy with 38.050.

So far, the Bulgarian gymnasts have won eight medals (five gold, two silver, one bronze) from the tournament, after Stiliyana Nikolova became women’s champion on Saturday and Bulgaria took silver in the girls’ team event. In the finals on Sunday, Kalein had gold in ball and ribbon, silver in hoop and Nikolova was first in the clubs discipline.

BTA/GNA

