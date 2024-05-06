Ayorkor Botchwey lauds EU for being Ghana’s largest multilateral development partner 

By Iddi Yire

Accra, May 6, GNA – Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has lauded the European Union (EU) for being Ghana’s largest multilateral development and trade partner.

The Minister made the commendation on Monday in her opening remarks during the Ghana-EU Partnership Dialogue Meeting in Accra.

The annual dialogue was held within the framework of the cooperation between Ghana and the EU, based on the Lome Convention.

The Accra Meeting was co-chaired by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Mr Irchad Razaaly, the Head of the EU Delegation to Ghana.

Madam Ayorkor Botchwey reiterated that Ghana valued her relations with the European Union.

“Over the years, our relations have transcended into partnerships, reflective of the ever-evolving and increasing interdependence between Ghana and the EU as well as its individual member countries,” she stated.

“It is therefore important that we continue to engage, to tackle the various challenges that affect our world, some of which include peace and security issues, the migration crisis, and climate change, just to mention a few.

“Together with the European Union member countries, we have maintained fruitful cooperation in all spheres, which, as I have already stated, has continually been strengthened, and is evidenced by the signing of many successful partnership agreements.”

She said the Accra Dialogue provided another opportunity to set the tone for their collective efforts at resolving pending issues towards strengthening Ghana’s relations with the EU, which is the largest multilateral development and trade partner.

She urged both sides to work together as strategic partners, to objectively assess the progress made on the outcome of the previous Dialogues; to re-assess the relations that currently existed between the two sides, and to determine their joint vision, through the thematic areas outlined in the mutually agreed agenda.

Madam Ayorkor Botchwey said she was optimistic that the discussions would further strengthen the existing cordial relations between Ghana and the EU and address challenges for the mutual benefit of our people.

Mr Irchad Razaaly, the Head of the EU Delegation to Ghana, said the Ghana-EU partnership was as strong as ever, even amidst today’s testing times, both for Europe and Ghana.

He said this was illustrated by the continued support for Ghana’s macro-economic stability, and the country’s ability to manage the ongoing economic and financial crisis.

GNA

