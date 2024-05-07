Asuogyaman MP initiates construction of Aboasa JHS, Apeguso storm drainage  

By Kamal Ahmed

Aboasa-Apeguso (E/R), April 07, GNA-Mr Thomas Ampem Nyarko, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Asuogyaman Constituency, has broken ground for the construction of a Junior High School (JHS) block for Aboasa in the Eastern Region.

The project, which consists of a three-unit classroom block, a staff common room, a headteacher’s office, and a three-unit restroom facility, is expected to be completed in September.

Mr Nyarko, at the sod-cutting event explained that the Aboasa community did not have a JHS as the school in the community ended at class six, forcing students to travel to the next town which was Kwanyarko to receive JHS education.

Describing the situation as worrying, he said the first JHS project initiated was at Abomayaw, before which students used to walk to Enyensu to access JHS education.

He said he hoped that by the start of the next academic year in September, at least one of the classrooms would have been completed.

“I appreciate the support of the Chief of Aboasa, Nana Obuopong, his elders, and the entire community for their assurances to support the project until its completion,” he said.

Ms Augustina Adjoa Owusu, the Ghana Education Service Asuogyaman District Director, stated that the construction of the new classroom building would go a long way towards helping the pupils achieve better academic goals.

“When students ply the Accra-Ho highway to access education, they become vulnerable and exposed to speeding vehicles, which can lead to the loss of lives,” she said.

The students walking long distances to and from school also became tired, and that affected their academic work, she said.

“There are schools without kindergarten and JHS, and by this, we are calling on stakeholders, non-governmental organisations, and others to help solve the educational infrastructure development problem,” she added.

In a related development, the MP donated 50 bags of cement towards the construction of storm drainage at Apeguso Quarters also in the Eastern Region, to support the initiative by the people and the chiefs of the area.

Mr Victor Amerko, the Assemblyman for Apeguso Electoral Area, said the safety of community members during heavy downpours was a great cause for worry to the leaders because of the massive running water that passed through the town, with the possibility of it washing away any community member.

