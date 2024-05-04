Akan NDC urges potential voters to register for Voter ID Cards

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/ R), May 4, GNA – Mr Emmanuel Klu, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Director of Elections for Akan Constituency, has appealed to potential voters to turn-out in their numbers and register for the Voter ID Card.

He said the would-be registrants, especially the Party sympathisers needed to register for the Card to enable them vote NDC back to power in 2025.

Mr Klu, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), in an interview at Kadjebi in the Oti Region, said the Party would engage in community mobilisation to ensure that those who have attained 18 years and above and those who for some reasons could not register in the previous registration exercise get registered during the exercise which commences on May 7-27.

Mr Klu said the NDC’s winning of December 7 polls would not come on silver platter if the Party members did not register and vote and thus, called on its supporters and sympathisers to turn-up and register.

The Kadjebi District Office of the Electoral Commission (E.C) is doing the Limited Voter Registration exercise in five hard-to-reach Polling Stations, plus its District Office making six Polling Stations.

They include; Dodo-Fie D/A Primary School Polling Station, Dodi-Akum D/A Primary School Polling Station, Dodi-Aboabo D/A Primary School Polling Station, Obuase D/A Primary School 1 Polling Station, Yaadzo D/A Primary School Polling Station, and the E.C District Office, Kadjebi.

The exercise is slated for May 7-27, 2024, nationwide.

