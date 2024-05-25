Africans mark 61st AU Day today 

Benjamin Commey, GNA

Accra, May 25, GNA – Ghanaians joined the rest of Africa on Saturday to commemorate African Union (AU) Day, a significant day in the continent’s history.

The Day marks the founding of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) in 1963, which was later renamed the AU in 2002.

Ordinary people value Africa Day because it celebrates African identity, heritage, and struggles.

The Day also allows Africans to reflect on the sacrifices made by their forefathers, who fought tirelessly for independence and self-determination.

The African people’s struggles have been etched in the continent’s history, from the transatlantic slave trade to the quest for Africa and the atrocious colonial era.

Africa Day is a celebration of the resilience and determination of its people, who have managed to thrive despite centuries of oppression.

In Ghana, the Day is used to honour renowned politicians such as Dr Kwame Nkrumah, the country’s first President, whose relentless work resulted in the founding of the Union and the total independence of the African people.

Many Ghanaians take pride in the fact that Ghana, the first country in Sub-Saharan Africa to gain independence from colonial rule in 1957, played a significant role in restoring African hope and dignity.

Ultimately, Africa Day is a call to action to embrace, celebrate, and express the irreplaceable legacy of African identity and culture, ensuring that it continues to inspire and enrich humanity for future generations.

It is more than just commemorating the past; it is a rallying cry for African unity in the present.

Despite the challenges, the Day renews Africans’ commitment to achieve economic progress and prosperity for the current and future generations.

The African Union’s ambitious Agenda 2063, which outlines a path to economic success, social justice, and a politically united continent, is a striking symbol of this commitment.

The establishment of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the world’s largest trading bloc, based in Accra, Ghana, demonstrates Africans’ will to drive economic growth.

The AU, formerly the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), was established on May 25, 1963, in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

Its’ main objectives were to promote unity and solidarity between African states and to contribute to the economic, economic, and political development of the continent, among others.

The name was eventually changed to AU in 2002.

This year celebrates 61 years since its inception.

The theme for this year’s celebration is: “Educate an African Fit for the 21st Century: Building resilient education systems for increased access to inclusive, lifelong, quality, and relevant learning in Africa.”

GNA

