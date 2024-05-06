Adzigo Norvileke Welfare Association donates to Anlo-Afiadenyigba schools 

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu, GNA

Anlo-Afiadenyigba (VR), May 6, GNA – The Adzigo Norvileke Welfare Association (ANOWA) has donated mathematical sets to selected basic schools at Anlo-Afiadenyigba in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region.

The over 1,000 sets to boost teaching and learning were distributed to the Anlo-Afiadenyigba E.P and R.C Junior High Schools (JHS), Akatsavakpor M.A JHS, Nyravase Community School, Tengekope JHS, B. A Holy Cross Preparatory School and Kings Voice Basic school.

Mr Raymond Yao Agboado, the Chairman of the Association, told the Ghana News Agency that the donations were also to curb the numerous challenges teachers and students faced in studying mathematics and related subjects.

“We have noticed that over the past years, the study of mathematics, vocational and technical skills have been hampered by lack of basic teaching and learning materials, so we aim to help mitigate the challenges,” he stated.

The Association would also embark on other projects like the computerisation and digitalisation of the Anlo-Afiadenyigba Health Centre to alleviate the challenges health workers faced in the quest to deliver excellent healthcare services.

He said the association intended also to construct an ultra-modern sports complex.

“The rationale is to help unearth talents in the various sporting disciplines which include volleyball, netball, basketball, handball, tennis, and others.

“All this sports edifice would come with floodlights to enable games to be played at night. “

Mr Agboado explained that the association was formed by the dynamic youth from Anlo-Afiadenyigba who contributed to fund the various projects for the progress and development of the area.

He urged the youth within the area to cooperate with the association to bring more development.

Mr Agboado also called on other donor groups and agencies as well as the government to come to the aid of the area.

GNA

