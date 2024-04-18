Zenith Global Health to host 4th Africa Healthcare Awards and Summit in Accra

Accra, April 18, GNA – Zenith Global Health is to host the 4th Africa Healthcare Awards and Summit (AHAS 2024) in Accra.

A statement by the Organisation indicated that, the Summit would take place at the Accra International Conference Centre from April 22, 2024 (summit) to April 23, 2024, (Awards Gala).

It will be on the theme: “Advances in Population Health – Tackling Inequalities and Access: A One Health Approach”.

AHAS 2024 would bring together healthcare professionals, policymakers, innovators, and stakeholders from across Africa to discuss pressing issues in healthcare and foster collaboration for sustainable solutions.

The Summit would feature engaging panel discussions, keynote presentations, and interactive side sessions focused on addressing the challenges of population health through a holistic approach.

Topics would include healthcare financing, manufacturing and supply chain management, community engagement, and the role of technology in improving healthcare access and delivery.

“We are excited to host the 4th Africa Healthcare Awards and Summit in Accra, Ghana. This event serves as a platform for stakeholders to come together, share insights, and explore innovative approaches to advancing population health in Africa.

“We look forward to productive discussions and meaningful collaborations that will drive positive change across the continent,” Mary Akangbe, President and Founder of Zenith Global Health, said.

The statement said AHAS 2024 would also include the prestigious Africa Healthcare Awards ceremony, recognising excellence and innovation in various sectors of the healthcare industry.

Awards categories would span healthcare delivery, medical research, technology, and community health initiatives, among others.

“We are honoured to celebrate the achievements of healthcare professionals and organisations making a difference in the lives of people across Africa. The Africa Healthcare Awards showcase the dedication and commitment of individuals and institutions working tirelessly to improve healthcare outcomes and promote wellness in our communities,” Dr Imane Kendili, President of Africa Global Health, Morocco, said.

The statement said registration for AHAS 2024 was open, and encouraged interested participants to visit the official website https://zenithglobalhealth.com/ahas-africa-ticket/ for more information and to secure their spot at the event.

Zenith Global Health was founded in 2016 by the President, Mary Akangbe, a British Nigerian Specialist Nurse Practitioner with over 30 years of experience in the United Kingdom (UK) health system and about 15 years of transforming health across Africa.

Her passion for patients and health systems enabled her to attract support from diverse colleagues and partners to bring Zenith Global Health’s vision to life.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

