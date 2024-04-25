ZEN Petroleum donates bus to Future Leaders School, commits GHc2-million for education enhancement

By Albert Allotey

Accra, April 25, GNA – ZEN Petroleum Limited, a Ghanaian-owned oil marketing company, in collaboration with Akwaaba Volunteers, has presented a 25-seater bus to the Future Leaders School (FLS) at Tse Addo in the La Kpeshie area of the Greater Accra Region to facilitate educational activities.

The bus was purchased out of a committed fund of two million Ghana cedis by ZEN Petroleum to enhance teaching and learning, teacher support, and provide breakfast to the children.

This forms part of the company’s corporate social investment to empower communities through quality education.

Mr William Tewiah, the Managing Director of ZEN Petroleum Ltd, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after the presentation, said the company took corporate social responsibility seriously to assist the needy in society.

Some few months ago, the Akwaaba Volunteers drew the company’s attention to the difficulties the FLS, a charity school, was facing in providing quality education to its more than 400 less-privileged children, hence the commitment of the two million Ghana cedis support for two years.

“This is in our small way to help give the children breakfast, subsidise the payment of salary of the teachers while the bus will facilitate the transportation of the children to and back from school to reduce the suffering they go through,” he stated.

Mr Tewiah commended the Akwaaba Volunteers, an education-focused charity working to alleviate poverty and create better opportunities for underprivileged children, for the great job.

Madam Mabel Akpor, the Headteacher, on behalf of management of the school, expressed gratitude to ZEN Petroleum and the Akwaaba Volunteers for their support.

She appealed to other organisations to assist the school to provide education to the less-privileged children in the area to give them a better future and enhance the human resource base of the country.

Miss Doris Baka, a form three pupil, on behalf of her colleagues, asked for God’s blessings for the donors for helping to alleviate their plight.

ZEN Petroleum Ltd is a wholly owned Ghanaian Oil Marketing Company with over a decade of outstanding performance.

As a market leader, with 50 active service stations, it supplies fuel, lubricants, and related services to the mines nationwide.

It has consistently proven to be a reliable, safe, and valuable partner in the supply of fuel products to the industrial and retail sectors of Ghana.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

