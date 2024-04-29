Women urged to take advantage of opportunities under supply chain management  

Accra, April.29, GNA- Professor Douglas Boateng, the Board Chairman of the Mineral Investment Fund has challenged women to take advantage of opportunities in the supply chain industry.

He said despite the important roles of females in the industry, women remained underrepresented and urged them to come on board.

Supply Chain is an industry that is growing faster than ever and provides excellent opportunities for individuals.



The industry, however, has an overall gender divide as it is seen as a predominantly male environment hence the need to champion the campaign for women to get involved.

Prof Boateng made this remark at the Women in Supply Chain Forum, themed “Unlocking Growth through Integrated Supply Chain Management: A Personal Catalyst,”

“You have a lot of opportunities to do far better because it is easy to get access to information, and also easy to network. These days with mobile phones and social media, you can really do better than we were doing,” he said.

The Board Chairman advised women to adopt the supply chain thinking in their personal and professional lives, highlighting its potential to create jobs, add value to resources, and drive economic growth.

Madam Hannah Boahemaa Otu, President of the Women in Supply Chain Management (WISCM) said investing in personal growth as women could enhance problem-solving, decision-making and leadership skills leading to greater career opportunities and job satisfaction.

“We have come together not only to reflect on our successes but also to address the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. Through collaboration, innovation and determination, we will unlock avenues for growth and empowerment within the supply chain community,” she added.

The Women in Supply Chain is a wing of the Chartered Institute of Supply Chain Management which was initiated in 2022 to encourage more women into the Supply Chain Profession industry.

GNA

