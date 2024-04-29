We register births at CHPS compounds; don’t come to Accra – Birth & Death Registrar 

By Agnes Ansah

Accra, April 29, GNA – Madam Henrietta Lamptey, Ag.Registrar, Births & Deaths Registry, has discouraged the populace from travelling to Accra for birth and death registration.

She said the Registry had worked on its systems to register newborn babies at hospitals and Community Health Planning Services (CHPS) compounds nationwide and urged the citizenry to take advantage of the initiative to bring such services closer to them.

“We have improved our services to the public. There are key aspects of registration such as alterations and corrections that are done only at the national office, all other requests are now done at the district offices, especially registration at birth, which is done at hospitals.

“So there is no need to travel all the way to Greater Accra to have it done. It is now done at the hospitals or even within the community, CHPS compound and all that; we are present to register birth immediately it happens with the Ghana Health Service,” she said.

Madam Lamptey said this at a two-day workshop for births and deaths registrars in Accra on Monday, April 29.

The workshop organised for the various district officers of the Births & Deaths Registry in the Greater Accra region is intended to train the officers on the Births and Deaths Registry’s new Instructions Manual.

The Manual, developed in 2022 with support from UNICEF, is a standard operating procedure for services rendered by the Registry, including registration of births and deaths, alterations, searches, sharing of information, and reporting to the Government Statistician, amongst others.

She said that for the first time, the Registry had published a statistical report for the birth and death registry.

Madam Lartey said the report had enabled the Registry to know the number of registrations it was able to undertake in a year.

She said currently, the statistics showed that the Registry had been able to register 90 per cent of births in the country as against some 70 per cent two years ago.

Mr Emmanuel Nyarko-Tetteh, Protection Specialist, UNICEF, commended the Registry for its efforts to provide better services.

He said data was very essential for the planning of every country because, without it, social inequality would become entrenched.

Mr Nyarko-Tetteh charged the participants to make Ghanaians reap the benefits of the training.

