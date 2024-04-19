Victim of gunshot appeals for justice

By Dennis Peprahh

Sunyani, April 19, GNA – Mr Awiti Boateng, a-54-year-old victim, who was allegedly attacked by some traditional warriors of the Sunyani Traditional Council has appealed to human rights activists and organisations to support him to seek justice.

According to Mr Boateng some traditional warriors of the Council allegedly attacked, shot, and subjected him to severe beatings during the pre-burial and funeral rites (Dotoyie) of the late “Sunyanimanhene,” Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II in Sunyani.

The victim said he lost one of his fingers and had bruises on his chest area because of the gunshot, however, he was rushed to the Sunyani Teaching Hospital where he was admitted for some time.

Mr Boateng made the appeal through the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview in Sunyani and added that he reported the incident to the Sunyani Police Command.

Narrating his ordeal to the GNA, the victim whose left arm was bandaged and had multiple bruises on his face, chest, and back area, said the sad incident happened around 2300 hours when he was returning from work.

Together with his wife, and upon reaching Sunyani Rex Area, he sighted the traditional warriors who signaled him to stop his car, Mr Boateng explained, saying, because he sensed danger he failed to stop the car.

However, one of the warriors who was wielding a pump action gun, allegedly fired through his windscreen, the victim stated, alleging, that they apprehended him and his wife and subjected them to severe beatings in the full glare of some bystanders.

Mr Boateng said he was unhappy about the way and manner the Police CID was handling the matter, saying, though he knew and had provided the name of one of his attackers who fired the gunshot, no arrest had since been made.

When contacted, the Police Officer Richard Opoku, the CID in-charge of the case confirmed the story but told the GNA he had no right to comment or speak to the media on the matter.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

