Veep Bawumia holds discussions with Pope Francis in the Vatican to strengthen diplomatic ties 

Accra, April 24, GNA-Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia on Wednesday, April 24, held discussions with Pope Francis at the Paul VI Hall in the Vatican.

The meeting focused on strengthening diplomatic relations between Ghana and the Vatican.

The key highlights of the meeting focused on Ghana’s political and socio-economic landscape, particularly on areas of healthcare and education.

The Vice President’s meeting with the Pope formed part of his working visit to Italy and the Vatican State.

This landmark visit underscores Ghana’s commitment to strengthening ties with the global community and fostering diplomatic relations.

The Vice President was accompanied by his wife, Hajia Samira Bawumia, and other government officials.

Dr. Bawumia’s visit to the Vatican symbolised Ghana’s dedication to engaging with global leaders on matters of mutual importance.

It was a cordial interaction between the two leaders, thus cementing the positive relations between Ghana and the Holy See.

The meeting underscored Ghana’s commitment to advancing its socio-economic development and fostering partnerships with international stakeholders to achieve common goals.

Aside meeting with Pope Francis, Dr. Bawumia also engaged in talks with Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican’s Secretary for Relations with States, and International Organisations.

The meeting is expected to strengthen the ties between Ghana and the Vatican and explore avenues for cooperation on various issues of mutual interest.

The two leaders shared their views on current international issues, particularly on security challenges facing West Africa and the Gulf of Guinea.

Vice President Bawumia is expected to return to Ghana on Thursday, 25 April 2024.

GNA

