United States supports Ghanaian partners to protect Intellectual Property

Accra, April 25, GNA – Ahead of World Intellectual Property Day, the United States (U.S) Embassy together with the U.S Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) organised a training session for Ghanaian judges and law enforcement officers.

The session, which opened on Tuesday April 23, 2024 in Accra, brought together 60 people and aims to “promote protection and enforcement of intellectual property and legitimate international trade”.

The two-part session focused first on judges, then customs and law enforcement officials over a four-day period.

World Intellectual Property Day is celebrated annually on April 26 to recognise the importance of intellectual property protections that reward creators, protect innovation, and support legitimate economic growth.

Ghana is a leading signatory to intellectual property treaties among Middle Eastern and African nations.

U.S. federal judges, officials from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, U.S. Department of Justice, and Department of Homeland Security, along with officials from Ghana’s Registrar General’s Department and Copyright Office led the training and discussions at the West Africa Regional Training Center in Accra.

The U.S. Embassy, in partnership with USPTO, is a long-term supporter of strengthening Ghana’s intellectual property protection and enforcement infrastructure to promote innovation and long-term economic growth.

“In the information age, intellectual property protections are key to promoting equitable economic growth and international trade while protecting individual innovations.

“We hope this training will help make Ghana’s IP processes more accessible to ordinary Ghanaians by sharing our experience in the United States regarding the adjudication and enforcement of IP cases,” Chargé d’affaires Rolf Olson, said at the opening session.

The training followed a visit by Ghanaian officials to USPTO headquarters in the United States last year, where partners identified common areas of interest for future cooperation.

GNA

